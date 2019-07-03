Dubs Fall to Heat in California Classic Finale

Though the Warriors led for much of the contest, the Heat took control late to hand the Dubs a 73-65 defeat on Wednesday, their third loss in as many days in the California Classic. Both teams were slow from the start, but the pace picked up in the second quarter. While the Dubs sustained the lead going into the half, they were unable maintain the competitive edge in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

Guard Davon Reed worked the floor, contributing 12 points, two assists and two steals while Warriors draft pick Alen Smailagić posted five points and eight rebounds in 19 minutes on the hardwood. Dubs center Damian Jones recorded a team-high of 15 points on 5-for-8 shooting and was a near perfect 5-for-6 from the free throw line. Over the course of the 2018-19 regular season, Jones appeared in 24 games, including 22 starts for the Warriors.

TEAM LEADERS GSW

PTS: Jones (15)

REB: Smailagić (8)

BLK: Jones (2) MIA

PTS: Nunn (21)

REB: Alexander (10)

BLK: Alexander (2) Box Score

Overall, the Dubs put forth a solid effort but were unable to hold off the Heat in the final quarter of the contest, resulting in defeat. With the California Classic completed, the squad now heads to Las Vegas to continue Summer League action on Friday.