Warriors Fall to Kings in California Classic Opener

The Warriors got the California Classic and Summer League action underway with a tightly contested matchup against the Kings in Sacramento. Neither team got more than nine points ahead of the other throughout the game thanks to the efforts of veterans Jacob Evans (18 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals) and Damian Jones (14 points, 5 rebounds), however the Dubs could not finish it out and dropped the match 81-77.

Despite the rough start to the Classic, in which the team shot 6-for-27 (22.2 percent) from beyond the arc, Dub Nation got to see glimpses of the future with the debuts of their three draft picks. First round pick Jordan Poole was active on both side of the ball to add six points and two steals, while Eric Paschall showed some slick moves around the paint on an efficient 2-of-5 night for four points. And then there was Alen Smailagic, who had the dunk of the night for the Dubs.

Alen Smailagic shows off some RISE



Though the Warriors led by as much as eight points in the first quarter, the Kings got a 17-point swing to take the lead by the end of the first half. The Dubs were able to keep things close thanks to the offensive spark from Jimmer Fredette, who notched 14 points and 7 rebounds off the bench; and even worked their way into the lead early in the fourth quarter courtesy of a 9-0 run. But in the end, the team was unable to hold on in the end.

TEAM LEADERS GSW

PTS: Evans (18)

REB: Fredette (7)

AST: 2 Tied (3) SAC

PTS: Gabriel (22)

REB: Gabriel (12)

AST: Christon (11) Box Score

The Warriors will attempt to bounce back tomorrow when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 6:00 p.m.