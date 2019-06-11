Game 6 Preview: Warriors vs. Raptors

The Dubs bring the NBA Finals back to the Bay Area for one last game at Oracle Arena



Thursday, June 13

6:00 p.m.

Oracle Arena

Oakland, CA FIND TICKETS



WATCH: ABC

ONE LAST GAME AT ORACLE ARENA

The Warriors were able to fight through additional Kevin Durant and Kevon Looney injuries to keep their season alive with a crucial win on the road in Toronto. Next up: a return to the Bay Area for Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Facing a 3-2 series deficit, the Dubs still need a win to keep their season alive.

Win or lose, this game will be the team’s last at Oracle Arena. Over 47 seasons as the home of the Dubs, Oracle Arena has been the home of four - and five with two more wins - NBA Championship teams, hosted one All-Star Game, and is widely considered to be one of the loudest in the league. The storied venue will go out with a bang as it hosts one of the most critical games in Warriors franchise history: a win-or-go-home NBA Finals game.

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson splashed their way to 31-point and 26-point nights, respectively, on a combined 12-for-27 (44.4 percent) performance from beyond the arc to guide the Dubs to a 106-105 win over the Raptors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. » Full Game Recap