Game 4 Preview: Warriors vs. Raptors
The Dubs look to get back on track in Game 4 on Warriors Ground.
powered by
RUN IT BACK
After just one day off, the Warriors and Raptors are right back at it on Warriors Ground for some Friday night hoops. Though the Dubs saw their five-game NBA Finals home winning streak snapped in Game 3, the Warriors will look to bring the tenacity that kept that matchup close and roll it over into Game 4. The team has not dropped back-to-back games at home in their five-year run in the NBA Finals, and with the possible return of Klay Thompson, whose presence on both sides of the court were certainly missed, there is plenty Dub Nation has to be optimistic about on Friday.
LAST TIME OUT
Stephen Curry lit it up in Game 3 with a 47-point outing against the Raptors, but the Dubs were unable to overcome the magic seven-point hump in Wednesday’s 123-109 loss. » Full Game Recap
Become eligible to win free tickets for every game! Plus, receive ticket offers, gameday information and more!
NEXT UP: