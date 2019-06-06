Big Game from Curry Not Enough in Game 3 Loss to Toronto

The Warriors Came Away With A 109-104 Victory On Sunday.



The Warriors have made a habit of recovering from double digit deficits this postseason, but timely 3-pointers from Toronto thwarted away any Dubs comeback threats in Wednesday’s123-109 loss to the Raptors at Oracle Arena, leaving the Dubs with a 2-1 series deficit.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 47 Curry - 8 Curry - 7 Green - 17 Green / Bogut - 7 Green - 4 Iguodala - 11 Iguodala - 6 Bogut / Iguodala - 3



TOR Points Rebounds Assists Leonard - 30 Siakam - 9 Lowry - 9 Lowry - 23 Leonard / Gasol - 7 Siakam / Leonard - 6 Siakam / Green - 18 Green / Ibaka - 5 Gasol - 4



Playing without Klay Thompson, who was officially announced unavailable with a strained left hamstring just minutes prior to tipoff, as well as Kevin Durant (right calf strain) and Kevon Looney (upper body cartilage fracture), the Warriors didn’t have enough to keep up with the hot-shooting Raptors, even with a career-night from Stephen Curry. Toronto made 17 3-pointers in the game, and pushed their lead up to 16 in the third quarter, during which they connected on seven treys.

The Dubs attempted to get back into the game with a 6-0 spurt to start the fourth quarter, but Toronto responded with six unanswered points of their own and put the game out of reach.

The loss spoiled a postseason career-high 47-point night for Stephen Curry. Down a pair of All-Star teammates, Curry assumed more of a scoring role by pure necessity and opened the game with 17 first quarter points. Curry had three of his six treys in the opening period, but Toronto’s Danny Green had three of his own in the quarter.

After trailing by as many as 12 points in the first quarter, the Warriors seemed to have some momentum on their side when Curry’s third trey of the period brought them to within four with 14.4 seconds left in the period. But the Raptors’ Green responded with a trey to shut down any hopes of an extended Warriors run.

That script repeated itself on multiple occasions throughout the game as Toronto went 17-for-38 on 3-pointers for the game. Green hit on six of his 10 3-point attempts, Kyle Lowry was 5-for-9 from downtown and Fred VanVleet went 4-for-8 on his threes. In addition Kawhi Leonard had 21 of his team-high 30 points in the second half as the Raptors shot 52.4 percent from the field and 45 percent on 3-pointers.

The Dubs, meanwhile, simply didn’t have enough firepower to keep up. Draymond Green complimented Curry’s 47 points with 17 points and Andre Iguodala had 11 points, but no other Warriors player scored in double figures as the team shot just 39.6 percent from the field.

The Dubs have already followed up one loss with a victory in this series, and they’ll to do so again on Friday night when the series continues with Game 4 at Oracle Arena.

More notes from the game:

The Warriors are 7-4 all-time in Game 3 of the NBA Finals (2-3 since 2015)… Golden State is 34-32 all-time in Game 3 of any postseason series (11-9 since 2015).



Wednesday marked Golden State’s first Finals Game 3 played at home since 1975 (game played at the Cow Palace). Golden State extended its franchise record streak of postseason games scoring 100-or-more points to 25 games.



The Warriors deployed their 10th unique starting lineup of the postseason, marking the most lineups used in a single postseason by any team since starting lineups began being tracked in the 1970-71 season.



With a capacity crowd of 19,596 Golden State recorded its 341st consecutive sellout (regular season and playoffs), the longest streak in franchise history.



Stephen Curry scored a postseason career-high 47 points (previous: 44 on May 6, 2013 at San Antonio), becoming the ninth player in NBA history to score 45-plus points in an NBA Finals game… Tonight marked his sixth career-playoff outing of 40-or-more points (Warriors are 4-2 in those games)… His 17 first-quarter points are tied for the most points he has scored in any quarter in the NBA Finals… He led the team in scoring, rebounds (8) and assists (7).



Draymond Green posted 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals, snapping his career-best streak (regular or postseason) of seven consecutive games with a double-double.



Klay Thompson had appeared in 120-straight postseason games before missing tonight’s contest with a left hamstring strain… He and Draymond Green are tied for the most postseason game appearances in franchise history (120).



Shaun Livingston made his second start of the current postseason and ninth overall as a Warrior.



Tonight marked the eighth consecutive game missed by Kevin Durant due to a right calf strain… He last appeared in Game 5 vs. Houston on May 8.



Kevon Looney did not play (right 1st costal cartilage non-displaced fracture).