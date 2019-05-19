Game 4 Preview: Warriors at Trail Blazers

The Warriors remain in Portland as they look to carry the energy of their 3-0 series lead into Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday.



powered by



Monday, May 20

6:00 p.m.

Moda Center

WATCH: ESPN

RADIO: 95.7 The Game, ESPN Radio, Warriors at Trail BlazersMonday, May 206:00 p.m.Moda CenterWATCH: ESPNRADIO: 95.7 The Game, ESPN Radio, Warriors Radio Network

REPEAT IN RIP CITY

Thanks to a pair of big third quarter comebacks, the Warriors own a 3-0 series lead and are just one win away from advancing to the NBA Finals for the fifth straight season. The Dubs will look to get that series-ending win on Monday night in Portland. The Warriors have had great success on the road this postseason, going 5-2 so far, and Saturday’s victory made it 22 consecutive postseason series - dating back to 2013 - in which the Dubs have won at least one road game. A win on Monday would not only clinch the Western Conference Finals for the Dubs, but it would also give the team extra time to rest and recover from the various ailments facing the squad before the NBA Finals begin.

LAST TIME OUT

Draymond Green had a triple-double and Stephen Curry had 36 points as the Warriors overcame an 18-point deficit to beat the Trail Blazers 110-99 on Saturday night in Portland. » Full Game Recap