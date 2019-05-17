Game 3 Preview: Warriors at Trail Blazers

The Warriors look to ride the momentum and a four-game winning streak into Portland as they play the Trail Blazers in Game 3of the Western Conference Finals.



Saturday, May 18

6:00 p.m.

Moda Center

WATCH: ESPN

BRINGING THE MOMENTUM NORTH

After the Warriors flipped a switch in the second half of Game 2 to claim the victory, the team takes a 2-0 series advantage on the road into Portland. The Dubs are currently riding a four-game playoff game winning streak and Stephen Curry is coming off of back-to-back-to-back 30-plus-point games, so the team is bringing some hot hands up to the Pacific Northwest. During the regular season, the Dubs split their two games in Portland, and the Dubs have gone 4-2 on the road so far this postseason.

LAST TIME OUT

Though down by 17 points during the first half, the Warriors worked their way into a win and 2-0 series lead on the heels of Stephen Curry’s 37 points and a 16-point, 10-rebound, seven-assist, and five-block night from Draymond Green. » Full Game Recap