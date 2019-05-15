Game 2 Preview: Warriors vs. Trail Blazers

The Warriors will look to protect their home court once more when they host the Trail Blazers on Thursday for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday.



powered by



Thursday, May 16

6:00 p.m.

Oracle Arena FIND TICKETS

WATCH: ESPN

RADIO: 95.7 The Game, ESPN Radio, Warriors vs. Trail BlazersThursday, May 166:00 p.m.Oracle ArenaWATCH: ESPNRADIO: 95.7 The Game, ESPN Radio, Warriors Radio Network

PROTECT WARRIORS GROUND

After splashing past the Trail Blazers in Game 1, the Dubs will look for a repeat performance when the series continues on Thursday. The Warriors have won their last three playoff games and after struggling at home in the first round, the Dubs have won three straight at home this postseason entering Thursday. If both of those streaks continue in Game 2, the Dubs will be in optimal shape as they seek their fifth straight trip to the NBA Finals.

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry tied his playoff career-high of nine 3-pointers and five other Dubs joined in on the splash party as the Dubs went 17-for-33 on 3-pointers to beat the Trail Blazers 116-94 in Game 1 on Tuesday. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE Playoff Ranks GSW POR 1-0 0-1 PTS: 118.1 (1st) PTS: 111.5 (4th) REB: 43.5 (8th) REB: 46.2 (6th) AST: 28.5 (1st) AST: 18.5 (15th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green and Andrew Bogut

POR: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Maurice Harkless, Al-Farouq Aminu and Enes Kanter INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Kevin Durant (strained calf) and DeMarcus Cousins (torn quad) are out. Team Notes

POR: Jusuf Nurkic (compound leg fractures) is out. Team Notes

DUBS BENCH BRINGING IT

Though the Warriors were led by the Splash Brothers' 62 points Tuesday night, the bench made significant contributions throughout Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. The reserves have continued to step it up during this postseason run; including a combined plus-31 from Jonas Jerebko, Quinn Cook, and Jordan Bell in Tuesday’s contest. Kevon Looney has averaged 8.3 points, 5.3 rebounds (3.7 on the offensive glass), 1.7 steals, and a block over his last three games, and Cook, who has not played a significant amount of time since Round 1 against the Clippers, showed his ability to be ready when called upon — averaging five points and two rebounds in 14 minutes per game over the Dubs’ last two. Though the bench minutes vary through due to the ever-changing matchups, Draymond Green noted after Game 1 that his teammates were ready when needed: “They are professionals. They stay locked in… Everybody who stepped out there was ready to go.”

TEAM PLAYOFF LEADERS GSW POR PTS: Durant (34.2) PTS: Lillard (29.6) REB: Green (9.2) REB: Kanter (10.0) AST: Green (8.1) AST: Lillard (5.9)

TRAIL BLAZERS SCOUTING REPORT

Portland, a team that has averaged 109.8 points per game on 43.5 percent shooting through the NBA Playoffs thus far, was held to just 94 points on 36.1 percent from the floor in Game 1. It was an especially off night for the backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, who combined for only 36 points on 11-for-31 for the night; considering they have averaged over 52 points per game this postseason, this was likely a one-off and the two will look to have a bigger impact in Game 2. Though it was a sub-par shooting game for the team, the Trail Blazers controlled the glass in Game 1 and out-rebounded the Dubs 47 to 42. Each of the Portland starters finished with multiple rebounds, including 16 by big man Enes Kanter.