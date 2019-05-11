Series Preview: Western Conference Finals

The Warriors make their fifth consecutive appearance in the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday at Oracle Arena.



powered by



Tuesday, May 14

6:00 p.m.

Oracle Arena

Oakland, CA



WATCH: ESPN

RADIO: 95.7 The Game, ESPN Radio, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors vs. TBDTuesday, May 146:00 p.m.Oracle ArenaOakland, CAWATCH: ESPNRADIO: 95.7 The Game, ESPN Radio, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

DUBS ADVANCE TO THE WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

With an opportunity to clinch their spot in the Western Conference Finals, the Dubs got it done; eliminating the Houston Rockets (118-113) in Game 6. In what will be their fifth consecutive appearance in the conference finals series, the Warriors join the Los Angeles Lakers (1982-1989) as the only teams to make five consecutive appearances in the series. Though this postseason push has presented unforeseen challenges for the Dubs, the squad has exhibited both physical and mental strength, and have leaned on their reliable rotation. The Warriors will face either the Portland Trail Blazers or the Denver Nuggets. Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday at 6PM at Oracle Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

With Kevin Durant out with a strained right calf, Andrew Bogut got the start. The Dubs talked about that ‘next man up’ mentality in the leadup to the game, and the squad definitely put strength in numbers on display. The bench dropped 33 points and five Dubs score in double figures on their way to a 118-113 victory. » Full Recap