Game 4 Preview: Warriors at Rockets

The Western Conference Semifinals continue in Houston on Monday as the Warriors look to come back from Saturday's overtime loss.



Monday, May 6

6:30 p.m.

Toyota Center

Houston, TX



WATCH: TNT

A PIVOTAL GAME 4 IN HOUSTON

The home team has won each of the first three games of this Warriors-Rockets battle in the Western Conference Semifinals, and the Dubs will look to break that trend in Game 4 on Monday night in Houston. The Dubs have won a road game in 20 consecutive series, a NBA record streak that dates back to 2013, and if that streak continues the Dubs will be set up quite nicely.

LAST TIME OUT

The Dubs fell to the Rockets in overtime 126-121 on a 46-point effort from Kevin Durant. » Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE Playoff Ranks GSW HOU 2-1 1-2 PTS: 120.8 (1st) PTS: 106.3 (8th) REB: 44.9 (8th) REB: 41.1 (13th) AST: 29.4 (1st) AST: 17.6 (16th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala

HOU: Chris Paul, James Harden, Eric Gordon, P.J. Tucker and Clint Capela INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: DeMarcus Cousins (left quadriceps tear) and Damian Jones (left pectoral surgery) are out. Team Notes

HOU: None. Team Notes

DRAYMOND GREEN IN PLAYOFF FORM

Statistically, Draymond Green didn’t have his best season. He finished his seventh season in the league averaging his lowest in points (7.4), rebounds (7.3), and blocks (1.1) per game since 2013-2014, as well as the fewest assists (6.9) since 2014-2015. The NBA Playoffs, however, have been a different story: through the first nine games, Green has averaged 13 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 8.1 assists. After flirting with triple-doubles in the first two games of this series, Green had one by the start of the fourth quarter of Game 3. He had 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the game, his second triple-double of the postseason. Whether it was losing a reported 20 pounds or just flipping switch, the Warriors have welcomed the strong play of their playmaking forward.

TEAM PLAYOFF LEADERS GSW HOU PTS: Durant (34.3) PTS: Harden (29.0) REB: Green (8.5) REB: Capela (9.9) AST: Green (7.9) AST: Harden (7.1)

HOUSTON SCOUTING REPORT

The Rockets got 71 of their 126 points from James Harden (41) and Eric Gordon (30), including a combined 12 three-point shots made between the two, in the team's Game 3 win in Houston. Chris Paul also continued his strong play against the Warriors with 14 points and tied his 2019 NBA Playoffs high of seven assists, while Clint Capela had his second double-double (13 points, 11 rebounds) in as many games. Houston received additional help from Iman Shumpert who, though had averaged under one point in four minutes of play so far this postseason, made his first three three-point attempts en route to 10 points on the night. In all, the Rockets finished shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc, both above their playoff averages of 43.7 and 36.2, respectively, heading into the game.