Durant Shines In Game 6 Victory

The Warriors closed-out the first round on Friday night with a 129-110 victory over the Clippers in Game 6.



The squad got it done on Friday night in Los Angeles, eliminating the Clippers from postseason play in six games. Kevin Durant dropped a team-high, new postseason career-high 50 points in a stunning show of athleticism. Stephen Curry added 24 points, going 8-14 from the field, and Draymond Green recorded his fifth career postseason triple-double (16 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists).

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Durant - 50 Green - 14 Green - 10 Curry - 24 Thompson - 7 Curry - 6 Green - 16 Durant / Curry - 6 Durant - 5



LAC Points Rebounds Assists Gallinari - 29 Beverley - 14 Beverley / Williams - 7 Gilgeous-Alexander - 22 Green - 8 Gilgeous-Alexander - 6 Beverley - 11 Harrell - 6 Harrell / Shamet - 1



Wow; the only word to really describe what Durant did on Friday night. The Warriors struggled early to get their offense into a good rhythm — shots weren’t falling, Curry was facing an intense double-team each possession, and the Clippers were playing just as hard. Following the opening minutes of the contest, Durant flipped a switch and completely took over the game. It started with a dunk, and then a three in the first quarter. In what seemed like the blink of an eye, Durant was rolling and there was nothing the Clippers could do to stop him.

He finished the first half with 38 points, tying the NBA record for most points in the first half of a playoff game.

With this bucket, Kevin Durant now has back-to-back 40 point games pic.twitter.com/7JsnuuCFqL — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 27, 2019

Though Durant put on a dazzling display of scoring ability, the rest of the squad stepped up to fill the gaps. Andre Iguodala absolutely dominated off the bench, notching 15 points (7-11 FG) and finishing plus-23; and Klay Thompson provided a much-needed defensive spark early in the matchup, and put up nine points to go with seven rebounds and three blocks.

poetry in motion pic.twitter.com/qQZ30nX3ca — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 27, 2019

More notable moments:

The Warriors will be making their fifth-straight appearance in the Western Conference Semifinals after closing-out their first round series with the Clippers.

Golden State has won nine consecutive playoff series, the longest streak in the NBA since the Miami Heat won 11 straight from 2012-14.

Kevin Durant joined Rick Barry, Wilt Chamberlain and Sleepy Floyd as the only Warriors to score at least 50 points in a postseason game.

Durant has scored 30-or-more points in four straight games, the second-longest 30-point streak of his postseason career. He scored 30-plus in all five games of the 2017 NBA Finals from June 1-12, 2017.

The Warriors improved to 20-2 in playoff games in which Curry, Durant and Thompson combine to score 70-or-more points.

The Warriors are headed back to The Bay where they will take on the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Semifinals. Game 1, presented by Kaiser Permanente, tips off at 12:30 p.m. (Pacific) on Sunday, April 28.