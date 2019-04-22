Game 5 Preview: Warriors vs. Clippers

Posted: Apr 21, 2019
powered by
Game 5: Warriors at Clippers
Wednesday, April 24
7:30 p.m.
Oracle Arena
WATCH: NBCSBA, TNT
RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

BACK ON WARRIORS GROUND
Following two impressive wins in Los Angeles, the Dubs head back home with a chance to close-out the first round series with the Clippers on Wednesday night. The Dubs are leading the series against the Clippers 3-1, with a collective group effort contributing to the team’s recent victories. Since a Game 2 loss earlier in the series, the Dubs have reignited their energy and have stayed locked in to get it done on both sides of the floor. The Warriors prepare to host Game 5, presented by Walmart, with tip off at 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) and you won’t want to miss a minute of the action.

LAST TIME OUT
The Warriors gained a 113-105 Game 4 victory on Sunday, earning the Dubs a 3-1 series lead over the Clippers. Kevin Durant recorded a game-high 33 points, marking his second-consecutive game topping the 30-point plateau. Klay Thompson added 32 points, including 17 points in the first quarter, his highest scoring quarter of the 2019 postseason. » Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

Playoff Ranks
GSW LAC
57-25 48-34
1st in West 8th in West
PTS: 128.0 (1st) PTS: 114.7 (4th)
REB: 47.3 (4th) REB: 39.0 (16th)
AST: 32.3 (1st) AST: 26.3 (4th)

Become eligible to win free tickets for every game! Plus, receive ticket offers, gameday information and more!

Tags
Warriors

Related Content

Warriors

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter