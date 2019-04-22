Game 5 Preview: Warriors vs. Clippers
The Dubs head home to host the Clippers for Game 5 at Oracle Arena.
BACK ON WARRIORS GROUND
Following two impressive wins in Los Angeles, the Dubs head back home with a chance to close-out the first round series with the Clippers on Wednesday night. The Dubs are leading the series against the Clippers 3-1, with a collective group effort contributing to the team’s recent victories. Since a Game 2 loss earlier in the series, the Dubs have reignited their energy and have stayed locked in to get it done on both sides of the floor. The Warriors prepare to host Game 5, presented by Walmart, with tip off at 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) and you won’t want to miss a minute of the action.
LAST TIME OUT
The Warriors gained a 113-105 Game 4 victory on Sunday, earning the Dubs a 3-1 series lead over the Clippers. Kevin Durant recorded a game-high 33 points, marking his second-consecutive game topping the 30-point plateau. Klay Thompson added 32 points, including 17 points in the first quarter, his highest scoring quarter of the 2019 postseason. » Full Recap
MATCHUP AT A GLANCE
|Playoff Ranks
|GSW
|LAC
|57-25
|48-34
|1st in West
|8th in West
|PTS: 128.0 (1st)
|PTS: 114.7 (4th)
|REB: 47.3 (4th)
|REB: 39.0 (16th)
|AST: 32.3 (1st)
|AST: 26.3 (4th)
