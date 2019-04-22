Game 5 Preview: Warriors vs. Clippers

The Dubs head home to host the Clippers for Game 5 at Oracle Arena.



powered by



Wednesday, April 24

7:30 p.m.

Oracle Arena

WATCH: NBCSBA, TNT

RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Game 5: Warriors at ClippersWednesday, April 247:30 p.m.Oracle ArenaWATCH: NBCSBA, TNTRADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

BACK ON WARRIORS GROUND

Following two impressive wins in Los Angeles, the Dubs head back home with a chance to close-out the first round series with the Clippers on Wednesday night. The Dubs are leading the series against the Clippers 3-1, with a collective group effort contributing to the team’s recent victories. Since a Game 2 loss earlier in the series, the Dubs have reignited their energy and have stayed locked in to get it done on both sides of the floor. The Warriors prepare to host Game 5, presented by Walmart, with tip off at 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) and you won’t want to miss a minute of the action.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors gained a 113-105 Game 4 victory on Sunday, earning the Dubs a 3-1 series lead over the Clippers. Kevin Durant recorded a game-high 33 points, marking his second-consecutive game topping the 30-point plateau. Klay Thompson added 32 points, including 17 points in the first quarter, his highest scoring quarter of the 2019 postseason. » Full Recap