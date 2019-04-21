Thompson And Durant Shine In Game 4

The Warriors picked up another win on Sunday to take a 3-1 lead in series with the Clippers.



It was a slow start for both teams on Sunday afternoon, but the Dubs were able to pick up the pace and take Game 4 with a 113-105 victory. Kevin Durant finished with a team-high 33 points, while Klay Thompson added 32 points and went 6-9 from beyond the arc.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Durant - 33 Two Tied - 10 Curry - 7 Thompson - 32 Green - 9 Durant - 6 Curry - 12 Durant - 7 Green - 5



LAC Points Rebounds Assists Gilgeous-Alexander - 25 Beverley - 10 Beverley - 5 Gallinari - 16 Gallinari - 7 Two Tied - 4 Beverley / Williams - 12 Williams - 4 Williams - 3 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

Thompson was feeling it early, banking in back-to-back threes to make it 7-7 from the field in the first few minutes of the game. Though he eventually missed a shot, he wound up notching 17 points (7-10 FG and 3-4 3FG) in the first quarter as the Dubs closed it out on a 12-0 run to hold a 10-point lead over the Clippers. Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr said at the break, “Klay is just Klay.” A very accurate description of how the first frame went down.

In the first half, Thompson dropped 23 points to bring his career postseason point total up to 2,001; he joins fellow Splash Brother Stephen Curry as the only two players in Warriors franchise history with 2,000 career points in the playoffs.

While the Clippers kept it close throughout the contest, it wasn’t enough to take the game. Just as Thompson began to cool off a bit, Durant came in with the hot hand and made some big plays for the squad. Of the 33 points he recorded on Sunday, 19 of them came in the first half — and with those 19 points he passed Hakeem Olajuwon (3,755) for 13th place on the NBA's all-time postseason scoring list.

More notable moments from the matchup:

The Warriors have won five-straight road playoff games, the second longest streak in franchise history. They had previously won seven-consecutive road games during the 2017 playoffs.

Golden State improved to 19-1 in playoff games in which Curry, Durant and Thompson combine to score 70-or-more points.

Stephen Curry has connected on at least one three pointer in his 94th consecutive playoff game, extending his all-time NBA record.

Durant added six assists (184) passing Tom Gola (179) for ninth place on the Warriors’ all-time postseason assists list.

