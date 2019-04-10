Game Preview: Warriors at Grizzlies - 4/10/19

The Warriors hit the road for the final two games of the regular season.



Wednesday, April 10

5:00 p.m.

FedExForum

Memphis, TN



WATCH: NBCSBA

SEASON FINALE

On the tail end of the back-to-back, the Warriors look to finish strong as they round out the regular season against the Memphis Grizzlies. This will be the fourth and final matchup between the two teams, with the Dubs leading the season series 3-0. In the most recent contest, the Dubs finished 118-103; with Kevin Durant recording the most efficient shooting game of his career, sinking 12-of-13 from the field (92.3 percent). While the Warriors have locked in the top seed in the West, Wednesday’s matchup presents the Dubs with the opportunity to sweep the series with the Grizzlies, and close-out the 2018-2019 regular season on a high note.

LAST TIME OUT

The bench had their chance to shine in New Orleans, and they responded with a strong 112-103 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. DeMarcus Cousins had a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds; and in his first career start in the NBA, Jacob Evans put up 11 points, five rebounds, three steals, and two blocks. » Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW MEM 57-24 32-49 1st in West 14th in West PTS: 117.8 (2nd) PTS: 103.3 (30th) REB: 46.1 (11th) REB: 41.7 (29th) AST: 29.5 (1st) AST: 24.0 (18th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Jacob Evans, Draymond Green, Alfonzo McKinnie and DeMarcus Cousins

MEM: Delon Wright, Tyler Dorsey, Justin Holiday, Bruno Caboclo and Tyler Zeller INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Damian Jones (left pectoral surgery) is out. Stephen Curry (right foot), Kevin Durant (flu), and Andre Iguodala (left toe soreness) are TBD. Team Notes

MEM: Dillon Brooks (toe), CJ Miles (foot), Jaren Jackson Jr. (thigh), Kyle Anderson (shoulder), Jonas Valanciunas (ankle) are out. Mike Conley (ankle), Avery Bradley (leg), and Joakim Noah (knee) are TBD.Team Notes

TUNING UP FOR THE PLAYOFFS

Five games into April, the Warriors are playing some of their best team basketball of the season. With their eyes on the playoffs, the Dubs are averaging 48 field goals, 8.0 blocks, 10 steals, and 15.8 three-pointers per game, their highest marks of the campaign. Additionally, their average number of assists in April is the second highest on the season: 32.3 compared to 33.3 in January.

TEAM LEADERS GSW MEM PTS: Curry (27.6) PTS: Conley (21.1) REB: Cousins (8.1) REB: Valanciunas (10.7) AST: Green (7.0) AST: Conley (6.4)

MEMPHIS SCOUTING REPORT

Though Memphis is without Jonas Valanciunas, Jaren Jackson, Jr., and Kyle Anderson in the frontcourt as all have been shut down for the season, they still have veteran leader Mike Conley who is averaging a career-high 21 points per game. The 32-58 Grizzlies sit in 10th in the West and are out of playoff contention, but they have not let-up on their opponents. Their last three games have included a 10-point win over the Dallas Mavericks, a two-point loss in overtime to the same Mavericks squad, and a last-minute loss to the Detroit Pistons who are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.