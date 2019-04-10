Dubs Bench Shines in Win Over Pelicans

Dubs win 112-103 over Pelicans as Cousins and reserves get extra action.



TEAM LEADERS GSW NOP Points Points Cousins - 21 Okafor - 30 Lee - 20 Wood - 26 Cook - 19 Clark - 20



Rebounds Rebounds Cousins - 12 Wood - 12 Lee / McKinnie - 7 Okafor / Williams - 7 Bell / Green - 6 Diallo / Payton - 6



Assists Assists Cousins - 6 Payton - 7 Bell - 4 Williams - 6 Cook / Jerebko - 3 Diallo - 5 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

DeMarcus Cousins played a season-high 35 minutes and ended with a double-double; dropping 21 points and 12 rebounds en route to reaching the 12,000-point mark in his career. However, he wasn’t the only one putting in work. Tonight was the bench’s chance to shine, and they responded with a strong 112-103 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Jacob Evans was given his first career start in the NBA, and the rookie made the most of his time on the hardwood with a productive line including 11 points to go with five rebounds, three steals, and two blocks. Damion Lee and Quinn Cook came out hot for the Warriors’ offense; Lee tied his career high of 20 points while going 4-for-7 from beyond the arc, and Cook’s 19 points came on an efficient 58 percent from the field.

It wasn’t just the shooters showing up tonight in New Orleans, though: Alfonzo McKinnie and Jordan Bell were highly active off the glass for the Dubs. McKinnie, who also had 10 points and two steals, logged seven rebounds. Bell (10 points) was on the hunt for offensive rebounds: he had four to lead all players and, on top of that, had the dunk of the night with a well-timed left-handed jam off a high-arcing rebound.

The Warriors are right back at it tomorrow night as they wrap up this back-to-back, and the 2018-2019 season, against the Memphis Grizzlies. Tune-in for tipoff at 5 P.M. on NBCSBA; or listen-in on 95.7 The Game and the Warriors Radio Network.