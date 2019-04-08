Game Preview: Warriors at Pelicans - 4/9/19

The Warriors hit the road for the final two games of the regular season.



Tuesday, April 9

5:00 p.m.

Smoothie King Center

New Orleans, LA



WATCH: NBCSBA

HOME STRETCH

The Warriors look to finish the season strong as they hit the road for their final two games of the 2018-2019 regular season. The back-to-back starts with the third and final meeting against the New Orleans Pelicans. In their prior contests with the Pelicans this season, the Warriors have averaged 139 points to walk away with two wins. New Orleans’ fast-paced offense kept things competitive though; they only lost those games by margins of 10 or less.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors celebrated their final regular season home game at Oracle Arena with a 131-104 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, thereby clinching the top seed in the Western Conference. » Full Recap