Dubs clinch No. 1 seed in West with 131-104 win over Clippers at Oracle Arena's regular season finale.



On a night filled with excitement and fun in honor of the Warriors’ 47 seasons at Oracle Area, the Dubs got to celebrate to additional accomplishment: clinching the top seed in the Western Conference. The team played a full 48-minutes of high-energy basketball on both sides of the court for a 131-104 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Stephen Curry led all scorers with 27 points, and Draymond Green filled the stat sheet with 10 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, five steals, and three blocks.