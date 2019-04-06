Game Preview: Warriors vs. Clippers - 4/7/19

The Warriors ready to host one last regular season game at Oracle Arena with The Finale, presented by Adobe



Sunday, April 7

5:30 p.m.

Oracle Arena

Oakland, CA



WATCH: NBCSBA

ONE LAST TIME

On Sunday, the Warriors will host the Los Angeles Clippers for their fourth and final meeting of the regular season. The Dubs dropped the first meeting between the two squads, but then came back to win the next two. High octane offense and close finishes have been the theme thus far, so Sunday is set to be a thriller.

Bedsides being the home finale for the Dubs, this will also be the last regular season home game at Oracle Arena. To celebrate the 47 seasons during which the Warriors have called the arena home, a wide array of activities will be taking place throughout the evening; before tip-off, around the concourse, at halftime, and post-game. Courtesy of Adobe, all fans in attendance will receive ‘The Finale’ t-shirt, designed in collaboration with Oaklandish. Fans will also receive cheer cards upon entering Oracle Arena, which were designed in partnership with Adobe to commemorate the different eras of Warriors basketball in the building. Doors open two hours prior to tip-off, at 3:30 p.m. for the 5:30 p.m. start, and fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy everything available to them.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors showed no ill-effects after returning from Los Angeles for the second game of a back-to-back. With his 40 points, Stephen Curry passed Paul Arizin (16,266 points) for third on the Warriors all-time scoring list. » Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW LAC 55-24 47-33 1st in West 6th in West PTS: 117.6 (2nd) PTS: 114.9 (5th) REB: 46.1 (11th) REB: 45.5 (14th) AST: 29.4 (1st) AST: 23.9 (19th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Andrew Bogut

LAC: Lanry Shamet, Shai Gildeous-Alexander, Gerrett Temple, Danilo Gallinari and Ivica Zubac INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Damian Jones (left pectoral surgery) is out. Team Notes

LAC: Luc Mbah a Moute (left knee surgery) is out. Patrick Beverley (hip) is TBD. Team Notes

FINISHING STRONG

In Steve Kerr’s four previous seasons as head coach of the Warriors, the Dubs have had solid success in their final home games of the season: the team has won their regular season home finales at Oracle Arena three of the four years under Kerr. The win differential in those games has been over 14 points and includes a 46-point outing from Stephen Curry in 2016. Needless to say, the Dubs have enjoyed their final games at home; and fans can look forward to the squad leaving it all on the floor in honor of Dub Nation.

TEAM LEADERS GSW LAC PTS: Curry (27.6) PTS: Williams (20.1) REB: Cousins (8.1) REB: Zubac (7.5) AST: Green (6.9) AST: Williams (5.4)

L.A. CLIPPERS SCOUTING REPORT

The Clippers have been on fire as of late, winning 13 of their last 16 games. The wins were necessary, as they continue their fight to maintain their playoff spot at the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. They are among the top teams in the NBA in offensive statistics, including points per game (fifth in the league, 114.9 points) and offensive rating (ninth overall, 112.4). Veteran guard Lou Williams leads the team with an average of 20.2 points to go along with 5.3 assists. Their frontcourt has a duo to be reckoned with as well in Danilo Gallinari (19.8 points, 6.2 rebounds) and Montrezl Harrell (16.6 points, 6.6 rebounds); both are mobile big-men who can run the court against any opponent.