Game Preview: Warriors vs. Cavaliers - 4/5/19

Friday, April 5

7:30 p.m.

Oracle Arena

WATCH: NBCSBA

CAVALIERS COMING TO WARRIORS GROUND

The NBA Finals rematch comes to the Bay Area as the Cavaliers make their lone visit of the season on Authentic Fan Friday, presented by NBC Sports Bay Area. These two teams crossed paths in early December when the Warriors won courtesy of a 42-point performance from Stephen Curry. This time, Cleveland looks to play spoiler against the Dubs as they celebrate their final weekend at Oracle Arena and continue to hold off the Denver Nuggets for the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference.

LAST TIME OUT

The Lakers, who were without six of their players including four starters, were unable to contain the Dubs’ offense early, allowing Golden State to quickly jump ahead in a 108-90 victory. DeMarcus Cousins led all scorers with 21 points in the game, as well as adding 10 rebounds for his fourth 20-point, 10-rebound double-double of the season. » Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW CLE 54-24 19-60 1st in West 14th in East PTS: 117.7 (2nd) PTS: 104.6 (29th) REB: 46.1 (11th) REB: 42.6 (26th) AST: 29.4 (1st) AST: 20.7 (29th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins

CLE: Collin Sexton, Brandon Knight, Larry Nance Jr., Cedi Osman and Ante Zizic INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Andre Iguodala (left toe), DeMarcus Cousins (load management), and Damian Jones (left pectoral surgery) are out. Team Notes

CLE: Matthew Dellavedova (concussion), John Henson (wrist), and JR Smith (not with team) are out. Kevin Love (shoulder) is TBD. Team Notes

CURRY FLURRY

Curry’s 42 points against the Cavaliers in December was his third highest scoring output on the season. In fact, that was just the first of three 42-point games for Curry in a span of 15 games. During that time, he also had 10 games with at least five made three-pointers.

TEAM LEADERS GSW CLE PTS: Curry (27.7) PTS: Love (17.6) REB: Cousins (8.0) REB: Love (11.2) AST: Green (7.0) AST: Dellavedova (4.2)

CLEVLAND SCOUTING REPORT

The 19-59 Cavaliers are currently in the midst of a seven-game loosing streak and, like the Warriors, enter Friday night’s contest coming off a game the night before. The Cavaliers rank among the bottom five teams in the league in offensive and defensive rating, as well as points per game. However, the team has young talent in Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton who average 17 points per game each. Veteran big men Kevin Love (17.6 points, 11.2 rebounds) and Tristan Thompson (10.9 points, 10.3 rebounds) are nightly double-double threats as well.