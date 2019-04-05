Dubs Lead Wire-to-Wire in L.A.

Dubs lead wire-to-wire, beat Lakers 108-90



TEAM LEADERS GSW LAL Points Points Cousins - 21 Williams - 17 Cook - 18 Wagner - 13 Durant - 15 Rondo - 12



Rebounds Rebounds Cousins / Curry - 10 Williams / McGee - 13 Durant - 6 Jones - 7 Three tied - 4 Wagner / Muscala - 6



Assists Assists Durant - 8 Caruso - 6 Curry - 7 Jones / Stephenson / Green - 6 Caldwell-Pope - 3 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

The Warriors led wire-to-wire in tonight’s win over an injury-plagued Los Angeles Lakers squad. The Lakers, who were without six of their players including four starters, were unable to contain the Dubs’ offense early, allowing Golden State to quickly jump ahead in a 108-90 victory.

DeMarcus Cousins led all scorers with 21 points in the game, as well as adding 10 rebounds for his fourth 20-point, 10-rebound double-double of the season. Kevin Durant finished two assists shy of his own double-double (15 points, 8 assists), while Draymond Green contributed everywhere for the Dubs (12 points, six assists, one steal, two blocks).

The Warriors set the tone immediately in the first quarter on both sides of the ball. Green had both of his blocks come in the quarter, and both of those immediately turned into buckets at the other end of the floor for the Dubs. The team finished with seven tree-point shots made and 12 assists while holding Los Angeles to just 23.3 percent shooting for a 39-12 lead after the first 12 minutes.

The game would continue at much of the same pace, allowing the Dubs bench to receive some extended run tonight. Quinn Cook lead the reserves with 18 points, while Damion Lee put up eight points on an efficient 3-of-4 shooting in 13 minutes. Jonas Jerebko had a well-rounded night with a three-pointer, three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a chase-down block.

After taking the first game of their back-to-back, the Warriors will return home tomorrow to play the Cleveland Cavaliers back on Warriors Ground. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM; tune-in on NBC Sports Bay Area to watch all the action, or listen to The Call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App or the Warriors Radio Network.