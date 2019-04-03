Game Preview: Warriors vs. Lakers - 4/4/19
The Warriors head to Los Angeles for a matchup against the Lakers on Thursday night.
FINAL STRETCH
With only five regular season games remaining, the Dubs make their final regular season visit to Los Angeles as they wrap up their season series with the Lakers on Thursday. The Dubs have taken two of their first three games against the Lakers this season, and a win on Thursday would secure the season series victory over L.A. for the sixth straight season.
LAST TIME OUT
The Warriors made a strong statement toward keeping the No. 1 seed in the West with a 116-102 victory over the Nuggets on Tuesday night at Oracle Arena. With the win, the Dubs take a 2.0 game advantage over Denver for first place in the West. » Full Recap
