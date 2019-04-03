Dubs Take Down Denver

Cousins' double-doubles, Curry passes Mullin for fourth all-time in Dubs socring in win over the Denver Nuggets.

TEAM LEADERS GSW DEN Points Points Cousins - 28 Murray - 17 Durant - 21 Millsap - 11 Curry - 17 Five tied at 10



Rebounds Rebounds Cousins - 13 Millsap - 8 Green - 9 Barton - 6 Looney / McKinnie - 5 Jokic / Plumlee - 5



Assists Assists Green - 9 Jokic - 6 Durant - 6 Plumlee / Murray / Cousins / Curry - 5 Thomas - 3 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

The Warriors made a strong statement toward keeping the No. 1 seed in the West with a 116-102 victory over the Nuggets on Tuesday night at Oracle Arena. With the win, the Dubs take a 2.0 game advantage over Denver for first place in the West with five regular season games remaining.

DeMarcus Cousins played perhaps his best game as a Warrior, finishing with 28 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 12-for-17 from the field. He also added two steals and two blocks on the defensive end of the court.

Stephen Curry was active everywhere in the game, scoring 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting, while adding five rebounds, dishing out five assists, and getting three steals. Curry also had a tremendous career achievement scoring his 16,236th career point to pass Warriors legend Chris Mullins (16,235 points) on the franchise’s all-time scoring list as the Dubs improved to 53-24 on the season.

The Warriors’ defense was electric in the first half and was the difference in this game. The perfect demonstration of the Warriors’ tenacity came in the first quarter: coming out of a timeout, a Nuggets inbound pass went to their All-Star Nikola Jokic, who was unable to find any open teammates due to the Warriors’ coverage. As the shotclock wound down, Cousins stripped the ball away, leading to a race down court between the two big men and ending in a left-handed layup for DeMarcus.

The staunch defense continued into the second quarter when Klay Thompson snatched a Nuggets alley-oop attempt out of the air, then found Cousins down court for another layup at the rim. By the end of the first half, the Warriors tallied five steals and seven blocks, while holding Denver Nuggets to 34.6 percent shooting from the field.

The Warriors bench came to help in the second half after Kevin Durant was ejected from the game, putting an end to his highly efficient evening with 21 points in 21 minutes. Kevon Looney provided 10 points, five rebounds, and two blocks in just under 10 minutes of play in the second half. Jonas Jerebko also entered the game late and hit two treys for six points.

The Warriors, who have now won eight of their last 11 games and will look to keep the momentum up as they hit the road for one game down south against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

More notes from Tuesday's win.