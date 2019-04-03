Dubs Take Down Denver
Cousins’ double-double leads Warriors to 116-102 Win Over Nuggets
Cousins' double-doubles, Curry passes Mullin for fourth all-time in Dubs socring in win over the Denver Nuggets.
The Warriors made a strong statement toward keeping the No. 1 seed in the West with a 116-102 victory over the Nuggets on Tuesday night at Oracle Arena. With the win, the Dubs take a 2.0 game advantage over Denver for first place in the West with five regular season games remaining.
DeMarcus Cousins played perhaps his best game as a Warrior, finishing with 28 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 12-for-17 from the field. He also added two steals and two blocks on the defensive end of the court.
Stephen Curry was active everywhere in the game, scoring 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting, while adding five rebounds, dishing out five assists, and getting three steals. Curry also had a tremendous career achievement scoring his 16,236th career point to pass Warriors legend Chris Mullins (16,235 points) on the franchise’s all-time scoring list as the Dubs improved to 53-24 on the season.
The Warriors’ defense was electric in the first half and was the difference in this game. The perfect demonstration of the Warriors’ tenacity came in the first quarter: coming out of a timeout, a Nuggets inbound pass went to their All-Star Nikola Jokic, who was unable to find any open teammates due to the Warriors’ coverage. As the shotclock wound down, Cousins stripped the ball away, leading to a race down court between the two big men and ending in a left-handed layup for DeMarcus.
The staunch defense continued into the second quarter when Klay Thompson snatched a Nuggets alley-oop attempt out of the air, then found Cousins down court for another layup at the rim. By the end of the first half, the Warriors tallied five steals and seven blocks, while holding Denver Nuggets to 34.6 percent shooting from the field.
The Warriors bench came to help in the second half after Kevin Durant was ejected from the game, putting an end to his highly efficient evening with 21 points in 21 minutes. Kevon Looney provided 10 points, five rebounds, and two blocks in just under 10 minutes of play in the second half. Jonas Jerebko also entered the game late and hit two treys for six points.
The Warriors, who have now won eight of their last 11 games and will look to keep the momentum up as they hit the road for one game down south against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.
More notes from Tuesday's win.
- Golden State improved to 53-24 (.688) overall and 28-11 (.718) at home. The Warriors won their season series with Denver, 3-1. Golden State has won eight of its last nine contests over Denver at Oracle Arena. Golden State has won four of its last five home games.
- The Warriors dished out 36 assists and improved to 31-4 in games they record 30-plus assists this season. Their 35 games of 30-or-more assists leads the NBA. Dating back to 2014-15, the Warriors are 180-15 (.923) when recording 30-plus assists. Golden State recorded 20 assists in the first half and has now recorded 20-or-more assists in a half in four-straight games, becoming the first team to do so since Phoenix (December 2-7, 2007).
- Golden State now owns a record of 30-1 when shooting 50 percent-or-better from the field (54.3 tonight). The Warriors have shot 50 percent-or-better from the field in four of their last five games.
- The Warriors are 20-1 on the season when shooting 50 percent-or-better from the field and dishing out 30-plus assists in the same contest.
- After grabbing 55 rebounds tonight, Golden State improved to 16-1 this season when recording 50-or-more rebounds in a game.
- Golden State recorded 10-plus blocks and 10-or-more steals in the same game for the third time this season (second time against Denver) and are 3-0 in those contests. The Warriors recorded a season-high tying 11 blocks tonight.
Tags
1/
Become eligible to win free tickets for every game! Plus, receive ticket offers, gameday information and more!
NEXT UP: