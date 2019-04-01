Game Preview: Warriors vs. Nuggets - 4/2/19

The Warriors face off against the Denver Nuggets for a showdown on Tuesday.



Tuesday, April 2

7:30 p.m.

Oracle Arena

Oakland, CA



WATCH: NBCSBA, TNT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SHOWDOWN ON WARRIORS GROUND

The Dubs and Nuggets have battled it out atop the West throughout the season, and the fourth and final regular season matchup between the two squads is set for Tuesday night at Oracle Arena. The Dubs have taken two of the first three regular season meetings with Denver, most recently beating them 122-105 at home on March 8. Should the Dubs collect another win against Denver on Tuesday, the Warriors would get the tie-breaker advantage should the teams finish the season with identical records. Considering the Dubs only have a one-game advantage over Denver at the moment, Tuesday’s game can potentially go a long way in determining who gets the number one seed in the West.

LAST TIME OUT

The hot hand was contagious for the Dubs as they splashed their way toward a 137-90 victory over the Hornets on Sunday evening at Oracle Arena. With the win, the Dubs clinched first place in the Pacific Division, marking their fifth straight division title. » Full Recap