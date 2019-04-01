Warriors Splash Party Sinks Hornets

The hot hand was contagious for the Dubs as they splashed their way toward a 137-90 victory over the Hornets on Sunday evening at Oracle Arena.

TEAM LEADERS GSW CHA Points Points Curry - 25 Hernangomez - 22 Thompson - 24 Lamb - 11 Cook - 21 Kaminsky - 10



Rebounds Rebounds Bogut - 8 Hernangomez / Bridges - 5 Jerebko - 6 Williams / Batum - 4 Curry / Green - 5 Lamb - 3



Assists Assists Green / Durant - 9 Lamb - 5 Curry - 6 Williams / Walker - 3 3 Tied - 4 5 Tied - 2 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

With the win, the Dubs clinched first place in the Pacific Division, marking their fifth straight division title. In addition, the win gave the Hornets’ playoff chances a devastating blow, as they fall two and a half games behind the eighth and final playoff spot in the East with just six games left in the regular season.

The Dubs shot 21-for-33 from distance and Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 11 of those treys, while Quinn Cook made five of his six attempts from distance in a game the Warriors won by 47 points, their largest margin of victory of the season.

Whereas the Dubs have been known for making singular game-changing runs, Sunday’s offensive brilliance was pretty consistent for the entire game. The Warriors scored 35, 36, 34 and 32 points in each quarter, respectively, while shooting at least 60 percent in each of the first three quarters. The Dubs ended the game with 41 assists, the Dubs’ third game with at least 40 helpers this season – the rest of the NBA has combined for three 40-assist games this season.

Thompson started the game hot for the Dubs, scoring the team’s first nine points. Curry then got it going and both he and Thompson combined for 21 of the team’s first 25 points. Each Splash Brother would score 12 points in a first quarter that saw the Dubs shoot 60 percent from the floor. Curry would go on to finish with a game-high 25 points, and his five 3-pointers marked the eighth straight game in which he has made at least five treys.

Curry made his five threes on eight attempts, and Thompson was even more efficient by going 6-for-9 from distance for 24 points. Thompson’s final 3-pointer of the game gave him 1,788 3-pointers of his career, moving him past Rashard Lewis (1,787) for 16th place on the NBA’s all-time threes list.

If the first quarter belonged to the Splash Brothers, the second period belonged to Cook. He made all five of his shot attempts in the period, including 3-for-3 on 3-pointers. Cook would go on to make a career-high five 3-pointers, and his 21 points marked his eighth 20-point game of the season.

Quinn got buckets in the first half pic.twitter.com/WaDT2s9Fgw — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 1, 2019

A 13-point game with a little over two and a half minutes left in the first half, the Dubs broke the game open with a 22-2 run bridging the second and third quarters. Thompson connected on 3-pointers on three of the Dubs’ four possessions during that stretch, and the Warriors actually made treys on three of their first four possessions of the third quarter. The Dubs would go 9-for-11 on 3-pointers in the third quarter alone, and the rout was on.

Now 52-24 on the season, the Dubs own a one-game advantage atop the Western Conference standings over the Denver Nuggets, who just happen to be visiting Oracle Arena on Tuesday.

More notes from Sunday's win.

The Warriors clinched the Pacific Division for the fifth consecutive season, earning their seventh division title since the NBA began using the current divisional format in 1970-71... Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr joins Pat Riley as the only coaches to win division titles in each of their first five seasons as a head coach, per the Elias Sports Bureau… The Warriors join the Lakers as the only teams to win the Pacific Division in five consecutive seasons, which the Lakers last accomplished from 2007-08 to 2011-12.



Golden State improved to 52-24 (.684) overall and 27-11 (.711) at home… The Warriors won their season series with Charlotte 2-0, sweeping the season series for the fourth time in the last five seasons… Golden State has won nine of its last 10 matchups with Charlotte.



The Warriors’ 47-point win marks their largest margin of victory this season and the fifth largest margin of victory in franchise history.



The Warriors dished out 41 assists (one shy of their season-high mark) and improved to 3-0 this season when recording 40-plus assists… Golden State recorded its league-leading 34th game of 30-or-more assists (41 tonight) and own a record of 30-4 in those games.



The Warriors shot 60 percent-or-better from the field for the third time this season (3-0 in those games). The Warriors posted their NBA-best 20th game of the season shooting 50 percent-or-better from the field while dishing out 30-plus assists (19-1 in those contests). The Warriors shot a 63.6 percent from three-point range, the best three-point percentage with a minimum 30 attempts in franchise history… Tonight marked just the fifth time dating back to the 2014-15 season Golden State has shot 60 percent-or-better from three… The Warriors made at least 20 three-point baskets (21-of-31 3FG) for the fifth time this season… Tonight marked Golden State’s 11th outing shooting 50 percent-or-better from behind-the-arc (11-0 in those games) this season.



Golden State improved to 12-2 when scoring 130-plus points this season.



The Warriors are now 9-0 this season when holding their opponent to fewer than 100 points after holding Charlotte to 90 points, two points shy of their opponent season-low mark (88 on March 16 at Oklahoma City)… The Warriors improved to 75-5 since 2014-15 when holding their opponent under 40 percent.



Golden State tallied a season-high 59 points off-the-bench (previous: 56 on January 11 versus Chicago).



The Warriors will next host the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night at Oracle Arena (7:30 p.m. PDT).



With a capacity crowd of 19,596 Golden State recorded its 329th consecutive sellout, the longest streak in franchise history.



Stephen Curry tallied a game-high 25 points (8-14 FG, 5-8 3P, 4-4 FT)… It was Curry’s eighth-consecutive game with at least five 3-pointers, setting a new career-high streak… Curry did not play in the fourth quarter, marking the 10th time this season he did not see action in the fourth quarter.



Klay Thompson scored 24 points (9-16 FG, 6-9 3P)… Thompson (now with 1,788 career 3-pointers) passed Rashard Lewis (1,787) for 16th on the NBA all-time career 3-pointers made list.



Quinn Cook recorded his second 20-point outing of the season (eighth career) with 21 points on 8-of-13 from the field (5-of-6 3FG)… Cook tallied a career-high tying five-made threes.



Kevin Durant dished out a game-high tying nine assists and is averaging 8.0 assists per game over the last four games.



Draymond Green recorded a game-high tying nine assists, adding eight points in 29 minutes of play.



Jonas Jerebko scored in double figures for the 14th time this season, finishing with 12 points.