Game Preview: Warriors vs. Timberwolves - 3/29/19

The Warriors remain on the road, facing the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.



Friday, March 29

5:00 p.m.

Target Center

Minneapolis, MN



WATCH: NBCSBA

ROAD WARRIORS

In the second game of this road trip, the Warriors head to Minnesota to face the Timberwolves for a Friday night matchup. Though the Dubs are entering the final stretch of the regular season, they are still resilient on the road, having won 21 of their last 26 road games and summing a road record of 25-12, currently holding the best road record in the league. The Warriors have faced Minnesota three times this season, with the Dubs grabbing the win in all three contests. In the last meeting, the Warriors overcame a 13-point deficit against the Timberwolves, with the Splash Brothers helping to lead the team to a 117-107 victory. Stephen Curry tallied 22-of-36 points in the third quarter, alongside Klay Thompson who added 28 points for the night.

LAST TIME OUT

It was a back-and-forth night on Wednesday as the Warriors outscored the Memphis Grizzlies, 118-103 . Kevin Durant had the best shooting night of his career, going 12-for-13 from the field and totaling 28 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. » Full Recap