Game Preview: Warriors vs. Grizzlies - 3/27/19

It's wheels up to Memphis, as the Warriors take on the Grizzlies this Wednesday.



Wednesday, March 27

5:00 p.m.

OFedExForum

Memphis, TN



WATCH: NBCSBA

MEMPHIS BOUND

Next up, the Dubs head to Memphis on Wednesday to take on the Grizzlies. This will be the third meeting between the two teams, with the Warriors gaining both contests and tallying 2-0 in the season series. In December, the Dubs’ solid hustle surged them into a 23-point lead going into the half, finishing the contest 110-93. Kevin Durant scored a team-high of 23 points, followed by Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson who recorded 20 and 16, respectively.

LAST TIME OUT

It was an energetic night at Oracle Arena, as the Dubs outscored the Detroit Pistons 121-114. Sunday's performance was a collective team effort, with the squad shooting 62.2 percent from the field and five players tallying double-digits in scoring. » Full Recap