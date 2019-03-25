Game Preview: Warriors vs. Grizzlies - 3/27/19

Posted: Mar 24, 2019
powered by
Warriors vs. Grizzlies
Wednesday, March 27
5:00 p.m.
OFedExForum
Memphis, TN

WATCH: NBCSBA
RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

MEMPHIS BOUND
Next up, the Dubs head to Memphis on Wednesday to take on the Grizzlies. This will be the third meeting between the two teams, with the Warriors gaining both contests and tallying 2-0 in the season series. In December, the Dubs’ solid hustle surged them into a 23-point lead going into the half, finishing the contest 110-93. Kevin Durant scored a team-high of 23 points, followed by Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson who recorded 20 and 16, respectively.

LAST TIME OUT
It was an energetic night at Oracle Arena, as the Dubs outscored the Detroit Pistons 121-114. Sunday's performance was a collective team effort, with the squad shooting 62.2 percent from the field and five players tallying double-digits in scoring. » Full Recap

Become eligible to win free tickets for every game! Plus, receive ticket offers, gameday information and more!

Tags
Warriors

Related Content

Warriors