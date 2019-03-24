Game Preview: Warriors vs. Pistons - 3/24/19

Posted: Mar 23, 2019
Warriors vs. Pistons
Sunday, March 24
5:30 p.m.
Oracle Arena
Oakland, CA

WATCH: NBCSBA, ESPN
RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

BACK-TO-BACK
The Dubs remain at home for the second game of this weekend’s back-to-back set, as they prepare to take on the Detroit Pistons on Sunday evening. This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams during the regular season; with Pistons taking the last contest, 111-102. Although the Warriors were unable to lock in the win in December’s meeting, the squad still had a good groove going, with Kevin Durant on triple-double watch, tallying a team-high of 28 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. Tune-in to watch all the action on NBC Sports Bay Area; or listen to The Call on 95.7 TheGame, the Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT
Unable to recoup from their early woes, the Warriors logged a loss on Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks 126-91. » Full Recap

