Dubs Downed By Dallas

Warriors' drop first game of weekend back-to-back, lose to Dallas Mavericks 126-91



TEAM LEADERS GSW DAL Points Points Durant - 25 Doncic - 23 Cousins - 19 Nowitzki - 21 Looney - 12 Broekhoff - 17



Rebounds Rebounds Cousins / Cook - 6 Doncic - 11 Durant - 5 Kleber - 9 Evans - 4 Powell - 6



Assists Assists Cook - 7 Doncic - 10 Durant - 4 Harris / Powell Cousins - 3 Harris - 5 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

In the final seconds of the second quarter, Andre Iguodala blocked a shot, but the ball went straight to Dallas’ Ryan Broekhoff who then made a quick two-point shot. Such was the night for the Warriors as things were just were not going well from the get-go tonight.

The Dallas Mavericks got off to a quick start courtesy of Dirk Nowitzki, who scored 10 points in the first three minutes. Rookie Luka Doncic also had a double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds) before the end of the first half.

Unable to recoup from their early woes, the Golden State Warriors lost the first game of their weekend back-to-back 126-91.

Kevin Durant finished the game with 25 points, while DeMarcus Cousins had an efficient night with 19 points on 8-for-11 shooting.

More Notable Moments:

Golden State fell to 49-23 (.681) overall and 25-11 (.694) in games played at home.



The Warriors split their season series with the Mavericks 2-2… This is the first time dating back to the 2011-12 season Golden State has not won its season series over Dallas. Tonight’s loss snapped the Warriors’ 12-game home winning streak over the Mavericks.



Golden State shot a season-low tying 40 percent from the field for the third time this season.



The Warriors shot a season-low 13.3 percent from three (previous low: 19.2 percent from three on November 18 at San Antonio).



Tonight’s 35-point loss marks Golden State’s largest of the season (previous: 33-point loss on March 5 versus Boston).



Golden State committed 10-or-fewer turnovers for the 14th time this season (11-3 record in such games).

