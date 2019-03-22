Game Preview: Warriors vs. Mavericks - 3/23/19

The Warriors remain at home as they prepare to host the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.



Saturday, March 21

5:30 p.m.

Oracle Arena

Oakland, CA



WATCH: NBCSBA, ESPN

DEFEND HOME COURT

It’s a Saturday night showdown on Warriors Ground, as the Dubs host the Dallas Mavericks. It will be the fourth and final regular season meeting between the two teams. The previous three matchups have been exciting as each contest finished with a victory margin of five points or less. The Warriors lead the season series 2-1; Dallas took the first win and the Dubs have taken the last two matchups. In January, they pulled out a 119-114 victory over the Mavs, with the Splash Brothers keeping the squad afloat, and Stephen Curry recording a team-high of 48 points.

LAST TIME OUT

IIt was a favorable night for the Dubs, as Andrew Bogut make his season debut on Warriors Ground and the Dubs locked in a win against the Indiana Pacers, 112-89. » Full Recap