Strong Second Half Lifts Dubs Over Pacers

Dubs begin homestand with 112-89 win over Indiana Pacers.



TEAM LEADERS GSW IND Points Points Cousins - 19 Evans - 20 Thompson - 18 Young - 18 Durant / Curry - 15 Holiday - 13



Rebounds Rebounds Cousins - 11 Sabonis - 12 Thompson - 8 Young - 7 Green / Bogut - 7 Turner - 6



Assists Assists Curry - 7 O'Quinn - 4 Durant - 6 Sabonis / Joseph - 3 Green - 5 Evans - 2

The Warriors and Indiana Pacers started slow out of the gate. Both teams put up 19 points each at the end of the first quarter. But the Dubs got their groove back on the offensive end and ended up on top in a 112-89 victory.

Golden State was led by DeMarcus Cousins who finished with his seventh double-double of the season (19 points and 11 rebounds). All other Warriors starters, as well as Andre Iguodala off the bench, finished with double digits in scoring. The team was also effective in holding the Pacers’ offense to just 38.5% shooting from the field and 26.1% beyond the arc.

Though the Warriors got started with two buckets from Kevin Durant, the team only made six shots after that for the remainder of the quarter. The shots started to fall in the second quarter though as the Dubs saw back-to-back-to-back buckets from Quinn Cook, Shaun Livingston, and Cousins. The ball movement was back, giving the Warriors to a 33-point frame and 53-43 point lead going into the half.

Basketball is a beautiful game



@NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/kTLGQVUFj4 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 22, 2019

The Warriors would continue scoring in bunches while holding-off Indiana in the third quarter; a 13-2 run, including three buckets in a row at the rim by Cousins, would provide enough distance for the Warriors to hold the lead for the remainder of the game. They also limited the Pacers to 19 points in the quarter. Stephen Curry ended the third in Curry-like fashion.

Alfonzo McKinnie and Jonas Jerebko came in from the bench and contributed six points each, both on two three-pointers made. Andrew Bogut also made his return to Oracle Arena, scoring four points and grabbing seven rebounds in nine minutes.

The Warriors look to keep the momentum up headed into a Saturday night tilt against the Dallas Mavericks. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM; tune-in on NBC Sports Bay Area to watch all the action, or listen to The Call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App or the Warriors Radio Network.

More Notable Moments:

Golden State improved to 49-22 (.690) overall and 25-10 (.714) in games played at home this season.



The Warriors swept their season series with the Pacers 2-0 (average margin of victory was 27.5 points). Golden State has won eight of its last 11 games versus Indiana overall.



When holding their opponent to 99-or-fewer points, the Warriors now hold a record of 8-0 this season (5-0 at home). Dating back to 2014-15, Golden State is 68-4 (.944) when holding its opponent to 99-or-fewer points at home. Golden State held Indiana to 89 points, one shy of tying its opponent-season low mark for points (88 points – Oklahoma City on March 16)… The Warriors held their opponent under 40 percent shooting for the 11th time this season and are now 9-2 in those contests.



Tonight marked Golden State’s 12th victory by 20-or-more points this season (the team’s margin of victory was 23 points tonight).



All five Golden State starters posted double-digit scoring numbers for the fourth time this season (4-0 in those games).



Golden State grabbed 50-plus rebounds in a game for the 15th time this season (14-1 in such games).



The Warriors are now 45-12 (.789) when making 10-or-more threes (13-of-36 tonight).

