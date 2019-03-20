Game Preview: Warriors vs. Pacers - 3/21/19

The Dubs wrap up their season series with the Pacers on Thursday night at Oracle Arena.



Thursday, March 21

7:30 p.m.

BACK ON WARRIORS GROUND

The first game back from a long road trip is often a tough one for home teams to endure, and the Warriors will need to stay cognizant of that as they face a tough Pacers team on Thursday night at Oracle Arena. After a 3-1 road trip highlighted by wins in Houston and Oklahoma City, the Dubs are back home looking to sweep the season series with Indiana after the Pacers did such to the Warriors last season.

As the Warriors celebrate their 47th and final season at Oracle Arena, the organization has selected its Thursday games to honor different eras in franchise history. And this Thursday, the current era will be celebrated with the first 10,000 fans receiving a special edition lapel pin, and all fans in attendance receiving a poster celebrating this golden era of Warriors basketball.

LAST TIME OUT

The Splash Brothers combined for 64 points and Jonas Jerebko provided a big lift off the bench in the Dubs' 117-107 win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday. » Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW IND 48-22 44-28 1st in West 4th in East PTS: 117.7 (1st) PTS: 107.9 (22nd) REB: 46.2 (9th) REB: 43.0 (24th) AST: 29.2 (1st) AST: 25.9 (8th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Andrew Bogut

IND: Cory Joseph, Wesley Matthews, Thaddeus Young, Bojan Bogdanovic and Myles Turner INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW:DeMarcus Cousins (sore right ankle) is day-to-day. Damian Jones (left pectoral surgery) is out. Team Notes

IND: Victor Oladipo (right knee surgery) are out. Team Notes

BEYOND THE POINTS

Sometimes a player is judged too heavily by the amount of points he scores, and that shouldn’t be the case for Warriors forward Draymond Green. The 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year has been making plays on defense, but his value on offensive shouldn’t be understated either. He leads the team with 7.1 assists per game, and he ranks third in that category in the entire NBA among non-guards, trailing only LeBron James (L.A. Lakers) and Nikola Vucevic (Denver). Green tallying up assists is generally a good sign, as the Dubs are 25-7 this season when he has at least seven assists. More than that, Green’s assist total is a true indicator of the Dubs’ free flowing offense, which is at its best when the team is sharing the ball. Tuesday’s game in Minnesota was a prime example, as the Dubs tallied 39 assists on 44 made baskets.

TEAM LEADERS GSW IND PTS: Curry (28.0) PTS: Oladipo (18.8) REB: Cousins (7.9) REB: Sabonis (9.2) AST: Green (7.1) AST: Collison (6.0)

INDIANA SCOUTING REPORT

For a team that saw its best player go down with an injury midway through the season, the Pacers have done a pretty good job of weathering the storm. Indiana is in fourth place in the East and with a strong push to close the season can possibly work its way to third. But the Pacers have lost the first three games of their Western Conference road trip that wraps up on Thursday night in Oakland. Those three losses, however, were all decided by eight or fewer points and came at the hands of teams that figure on making the playoffs. The Pacers’ greatest strength lies in their defense. They are third with a defensive rating of 105.4 (points allowed per 100 possessions) and tied for third in steals. On offense, they prefer to share the wealth. They’ve had 31 games this season where they’ve had six players score in double figures, and Bojan Bogdanovic leads the team in scoring (18.8 ppg) in Victor Oladipo’s absence.