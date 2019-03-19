Game Preview: Warriors at Timberwolves - 3/19/19

The Dubs look to finish this road trip strong in Minnesota on Tuesday night.



Tuesday, March 19

5:00 p.m.

Target Center

Minneapolis, MN



WATCH: NBCSBA

BOUNCE BACK

The Warriors had some good momentum heading into Monday’s matchup with the San Antonio Spurs, but couldn’t keep the energy up throughout; they dropped it 111-105. It was their third contest in this four-game road trip, and now it’s wheels up to Minnesota for some Tuesday night hoops with the Timberwolves. In the Dubs’ first trip to Minneapolis this season, and the third of four regular season contests between the two teams, they look to close-out the trip with a win.

LAST TIME OUT

Despite the loss, the Warriors had some good things going during Monday’s game in San Antonio. Andrew Bogut, who previously spent four seasons with the Dubs between 2012 and 2016, made his debut. He notched seven points and seven rebounds in 19 minutes on the floor. Stephen Curry tallied team highs with 25 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Curry also drilled a 61-foot three to close the first quarter, the longest field goal he has made in a regular season game in his career and his third basket of at least 50 feet. » Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW MIN 47-22 32-38 1st in West 10th in West PTS: 117.9 (1st) PTS: 112.6 (13th) REB: 46.3 (9th) REB: 45.1 (16th) AST: 29.1 (1st) AST: 24.5 (15th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Andrew Bogut

MIN: Tyus Jones, Josh Okogie, Andrew Wiggins, Dario Šarić and Karl-Anthony Towns INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW:DeMarcus Cousins (sore right ankle) is day-to-day. Damian Jones (left pectoral surgery) is out. Team Notes

MIN: Robert Covington (right knee bone bruise) and Luol Deng (left Achilles soreness) are out. Derrick Rose (right elbow soreness) and Jeff Teague (left foot inflamation) will be reevaluated prior to the matchup. Team Notes

LOCK IN

The Timberwolves are coming off a 117-102 loss to the Houston Rockets, and will be looking to bounce back on their home court. The Warriors are also coming off a loss and will be just as motivated to grab that victory, but Tuesday’s matchup comes on the tail-end of a back-to-back for the Dubs. Down their starting big man, DeMarcus Cousins injured his ankle and remains listed as day-to-day, Dub Nation could possibly see Andrew Bogut back in the starting lineup. The Warriors currently lead the season series with the Timberwolves 2-0; they’ll need to get the good vibes flowing from the start, and must keep the energy high to finish strong.

TEAM LEADERS GSW MIN PTS: Curry (27.9) PTS: Towns (24.6) REB: Cousins (7.9) REB: Towns (12.2) AST: Green (7.0) AST: Teague (8.2)

MINNESOTA SCOUTING REPORT

Minnesota currently holds a 32-38 record on the season (10th in the Western Conference). Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.6 points per game, a team-high and ranked third among all centers in the league. Veteran guard Derrick Rose is averaging 4.3 assists per game, trailing just four other players. In their last two meetings, the Dubs have put up big numbers — Stephen Curry was on triple-double watch, Draymond Green dished out 11 assists in their first meeting of the season, while Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant also put up double-figure scoring performances. Though the Timberwolves are not eliminated from playoff contention, the West had been competitive all season long. Expect to see them come out strong and ready to play.