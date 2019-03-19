Warriors Fall Short Monday Night

The Splash Brothers were cold early as the Dubs fall to the San Antonio Spurs 111-105.



TEAM LEADERS GSW SAS Points Points Curry - 25 DeRozan - 26 Durant - 24 Aldridge - 23 Thompson - 14 Gay - 17



Rebounds Rebounds Curry / Bogut - 7 Aldridge - 13 McKinnie - 6 DeRozan - 9 Durant / Thompson - 5 Poeltl - 7



Assists Assists Curry - 8 DeRozan - 8 Green - 7 White - 4 Thompson - 5 Aldridge / Gay - 3 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

The Warriors could not get buckets early in Tuesday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. Unable to work their way out of a the hole, the Dubs fell to their Western Conference foe 111-105.

The Spurs, currently the best three-point shooting team in the league, shot 38.5 percent from beyond the arc. The Splash Brothers, on the other hand, started cold and finished with just 10 treys between them on 14-of-43 shooting for the night. Stephen Curry led the team with 25 points, Kevin Durant finished with 24 points, and Klay Thompson added 14 points.

The struggles started for the Dubs in the first quarter. The team finished the first quarter shooting just 36 percent on 9-of-25. Curry missed all seven of his shots and was scoreless headed into the final seconds of the frame. Though not shooting at his average clip, he still had a Steph Gonna Steph moment to end the quarter in a 25-25 tie. His first made shot was a buzzer beater that measured 61-feet, the furthest made regular season shot of Curry’s career.

It remained a tight game for the start of the second quarter. But with just over seven minutes left in the quarter, the Spurs took advantage of the off-shooting night and a couple Warriors turnovers to on a 19-2 run. The first half ended with San Antonio up 58-47.

The Splash Brothers would not be held down for the entire game though. Curry and Thompson heated up and brought the team back to within striking distance. Curry hit three-pointer with just over one minute left in the third to tie the game at 75. Then in the fourth, Thompson made four buckets in a row, including back-to-back-to-back treys.

However, it seemed like every time the Warriors found some momentum late in the game, the Spurs had an answer. LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan continually worked their way inside to score for a combined 49 points.

Though a rough game for the Warriors, it was a strong return of big man Andrew Bogut. Joining the team just the night before, he was tapped for the start in place of the injured DeMarcus Cousins. Bogut finished with seven points and seven rebounds in 19 minutes of action.

This was just the first game of five over seven days. The Dubs roll right into the next one tomorrow night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM; tune-in on NBC Sports Bay Area to watch all the action, or listen to The Call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App or the Warriors Radio Network.

Tonight’s game marked the third of a four-game road trip for the Warriors (2-1), who have finished with a record of .500-or-better on 22 consecutive road trips since the beginning of the 2013-14 season.



Curry's 61-foot three-point field goal to close the first quarter was the longest field goal he has made in a regular season game in his career and the third basket of at least 50 feet. Curry’s career-long is a 62-footer in the postseason on May 15, 2015 at Memphis.



Klay Thompson finished with 14 points to go with five rebounds and five assists, ending a streak of eight-straight 20-point games (career-high is nine).



Draymond Green scored in double figures for the 12th time this season with 10 points to go with seven assists and three rebounds.

