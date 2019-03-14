Game Preview: Warriors at Thunder - 3/16/19

The road trip continues. Next up for the Dubs: a Saturday tilt against the Oklahoma City Thunder in prime time.



Saturday, March 16

5:30 p.m.

Chesapeake Energy Arena

Oklahoma City, OK



WATCH: ABC

ROLLING ONTO THE THUNDER

After a nail-biting win in Houston that came down to the final seconds, the Warriors head to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder. This will be the final game in the three-game season series; both of the previous games were at Oracle Arena, and each team won one game apiece. Now, the Warriors make their lone visit to Oklahoma City to face-off against the team currently tied for third in the Western Conference. The Dubs will look to keep up the momentum in Saturday’s primetime showdown against a well-rounded Thunder squad.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors hung on in the final seconds of Wednesday’s game to beat the Houston Rockets 106-104. DeMarcus Cousins had 27 points and dished-out eight assists, both season highs. Klay Thompson posted 30 points, and Stephen Curry added 24 points. » Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW OKC 46-21 42-26 1st in West 3rd in West PTS: 118.2 (1st) PTS: 115.2 (4th) REB: 46.2 (8th) REB: 48.1 (2nd) AST: 29.2 (1st) AST: 23.1 (23rd)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins

OKC: Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Steven Adams, Jerami Grant and Terrance Ferguson. INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Kevin Durant (ankle) is day-to-day. Andrew Bogut is not with the team. Damian Jones (left pectoral surgery) is out. Team Notes

OKC: Andre Roberson (kneecap) and Markieff Morris (neck) are day-to-day. Team Notes

KEEP IT UP, KEVON

Earlier this week, Kevon Looney became the all-time leader in Offensive Rating for the Warriors. Additionally, his plus-minus rating of 3.09 not only leads the Warriors’ bench, but also ranks third on the team behind Curry and Kevin Durant. These signify what Looney he has brought to the Warriors when his number has been called this season: hustle and efficiency. His effort has been rewarded with the most playing time over his career (19.8 minutes per game) and career highs in points (6.3), rebounds (5.7), and assists (1.7).

TEAM LEADERS GSW OKC PTS: Curry (27.9) PTS: George (28.2) REB: Cousins (7.8) REB: Westbrook (11.1) AST: Green (7.1) AST: Westbrook (10.5)

OKLAHOMA CITY SCOUTING REPORT

The Thunder are led by the duo of Russell Westbrook and Paul George. A two-time scoring champion and former MVP, Westbrook is averaging a triple-double per game with 23.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 10.5 assists per game. George, a six-time All-Star, is averaging a career-highs in points (28.2), rebounds (8.2), and assists (4.2). The Dubs will need to contain the two of them to keep the Thunder, currently ranked fourth in points-per-game at just over 115 per game, in check. Besides being a high-scoring team though, Oklahoma City is also fourth in the league in defensive rating. The team is well-rounded on both sides of the ball and will make the Warriors work to earn a win.