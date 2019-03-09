Game Preview: Warriors vs Suns - 3/10/19

The Dubs have another one on Warriors Ground as they close-out the season series with the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.



RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors vs SunsSunday, March 105:30 p.m.Oracle ArenaOakland, CAWATCH: NBCSBA, NBA TVRADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

MAINTAINING ENERGY

The Warriors are coming off of a much-needed victory at home, defeating the Denver Nuggets 122-105. They will look to carry that momentum into the weekend for some Sunday night hoops with the Phoenix Suns — the fourth and final regular season matchup between the two teams. The Dubs have won 18 straight contests with the Suns, taking the first three of the 2018-19 campaign by at least 10 points; the longest active winning streak against an opponent. The Warriors will be celebrating Filipino Heritage Night, presented by Tanduay Rum, and the first 10,000 fans in the doors will receive a 2015 Championship fan ring. Don’t have seats yet? Get them here.

LAST TIME OUT

Klay had the hot hand on Friday night, leading the Dubs to victory with a team-high 39 points. After struggling with slow starts in recent games, they opened Friday’s contest 15-3 against the Nuggets. While a tough Denver squad worked their way back into the game and took the lead in the second quarter, the Warriors’ 14-0 run to end the first half was enough to keep them focused to finish it off. » Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW PHX 45-20 15-51 1st in West 15th in West PTS: 118.2 (1st) PTS: 106.7 (24th) REB: 46.2 (9th) REB: 40.2 (30th) AST: 29.0 (1st) AST: 23.9 (19th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins

PHX: Tyler Johnson, Devin Booker, Kelly Oubre Jr., Dragan Bender and DeAndre Ayton INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW:Andrew Bogut is not with the team. Damian Jones (left pectoral surgery) is out. Team Notes

PHX: T.J Warren (right ankle soreness) is out. Elie Okobo, Jawun Evans and George King are with the G League. Team Notes

KEEP AN EYE ON CURRY

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to Dub nation. When Curry goes off, he really goes for it; and most teams don’t want to be on the receiving end of the two-time MVP’s hot hand. In three games against Phoenix this season, Curry is the team’s leader in scoring, rebounds and assists (27.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists). He has made 14 threes against them this season, shooting 53.8 percent overall and 42.4 percent from distance vs. Phoenix. With a day off between games, and Phoenix facing the Dubs on the tail-end of a back-to-back, expect to see Curry take advantage of every inch the Suns give him.

TEAM LEADERS GSW PHX PTS: Curry (28.3) PTS: Booker (24.9) REB: Cousins (8.1) REB: Ayton (10.4) AST: Green (7.1) AST: Booker (6.6)

PHOENIX SCOUTING REPORT

The Suns have won three in a row, and will ride that momentum into their matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. Phoenix boasted a four-game win streak in December, but have struggled to win consecutive games otherwise this season. Going up against some of the league’s best long-range shooters, the Suns are at the bottom of the league in three-point shooting percentage; so, they will need to be focused if they hope to push the Dubs on the offensive end. Though they’re the only team in the West that has been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, the Warriors shouldn’t come into the matchup lightly. Devin Booker has been known to light it up, and currently leads the Suns with 24.9 points and 6.6 assists per game.