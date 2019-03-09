Klay's Hot Hand Lifts Dubs Over Nuggets

The Dubs' 14-0 run at end of the first half enough to hold-off Denver in 122-105 win.



TEAM LEADERS GSW DEN Points Points Thompson - 39 Morris / Beasley - 17 Durant - 26 Jokic - 16 Curry - 17 Murray / Craig - 11



Rebounds Rebounds Green - 10 Plumlee - 12 Looney - 8 Craig / Barton - 9 Curry - 7 Jokic - 6



Assists Assists Cousins / Durant - 6 Morris - 6 Green - 5 Jokic - 4 Curry / Thompson - 4 Thomas / Murray - 3

The Warriors were on a mission to avoid the slow starts that have plagued them in recent games. That mission was accomplished as the team opened Friday’s game 15-3 against the Nuggets. Though a determined Nuggets squad battled their way back, the Dubs generated more momentum through the second half to ultimately win 122-105.

Klay Thompson led the way with 39 points on 9-of-11 from beyond the arc. DeMarcus Cousins was everywhere tonight for the Warriors, finishing with 13 points, six rebounds, six assists, three steals, and six blocks. An extra 26 points came courtesy of Kevin Durant.

Draymond Green added five assists, giving him 2,4838 in his career to pass Alvin Attles (2,483) for eighth place on the franchise's all-time assists list.

While Golden State led from the get-go, Denver worked their way back in the second quarter. It was back-and-forth for most of the quarter, with the Nuggets even taking the lead halfway into the frame. But Thompson’s barrage from deep kept Denver at bay.

The Warriors then turned up the defense at the end of the second quarter, preventing Denver from scoring for the last two minutes and 37 seconds. The 14-0 run to end the half gave the Dubs a 67-50 lead. That run ultimately was the difference in the game. The Warriors held off the Nuggets by at least eight points for the reminder of the contest.

Stephen Curry added 17 points and seven rebounds, and Andre Iguodala had seven point to go with three steals. Kevon Looney also made his presence known off the bench with three authoritative dunks, finishing with nine points and eight rebounds.

The Dubs look to keep their momentum going into a Sunday evening tilt against the Phoenix Suns. Tip-off is at 5:30 PM.

MORE NOTABLE MOMENTS

The Warriors improved to 45-20 (.692) overall and 24-9 (.727) in games played at home this season.



The Warriors held the Nuggets to 37.9 percent shooting from the field and are now 7-2 this season when holding their opponents to under 40 percent shooting from the field (71-5 in such games dating back to the 2014-15 season).



The Warriors own a mark of 24-4 this season when recording 30-or-more assists (32 tonight).



Golden State made 53.6 percent of its field goal attempts and improved to 26-1 this season when shooting 50 percent-or-better from the field… When the Warriors dish out 30-plus assists and shoot 50 percent-plus in the same contest they are 16-1.



The Warriors tallied 10-or-more three-point baskets in a game (18 of 35) for the 51st time this season (they own a 41-10 record in those games).



With 122 points, Golden State improved to 28-3 in games it scores 120-or-more points this season (134-6 in such games dating back to the 2014-15 season).



Golden State improved to 13-3 this season when recording 10-plus steals in a game (10 tonight).



With a capacity crowd of 19,596 Golden State recorded its 324th consecutive sellout, the longest streak in franchise history.

