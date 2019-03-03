Game Preview: Warriors vs. Celtics - 3/5/19

There are just 10 regular season Warriors games left at Oracle Arena, and up next is a Tuesday night date with the Celtics.



Tuesday, March 5

7:30 p.m.

WATCH: TNT

BACK ON WARRIORS GROUND

If history repeats itself, Tuesday’s Warriors-Celtics game will be a close one. Each of the last three meetings between the two teams has been decided by four points, including the most recent showdown on January 26 in Boston in which the Dubs survived a back-and-forth affair in a 115-111 victory. Kevin Durant had 33 points in that game, which also marked Steve Kerr’s 300th win as a head coach. Both teams have seen their share of recent struggles, and whoever wins will certainly look to parlay that in some momentum for the final five weeks of the regular season.

Tuesday’s game will be the 10th to last Warriors regular season game at Oracle Arena, and the game will also coincide with the team’s celebration of Women Empowerment, as the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Women’s Empowerment t-shirt designed by Oaklandish, courtesy of Chase.

LAST TIME OUT

The Dubs won a back-and-forth battle in Philadelphia, beating the 76ers 120-117 on Saturday in the finale of a four-game road trip. » Full Game Recap

HOME SWEET HOME

The Warriors are 23-8 at home this season with 10 remaining regular season dates left at Oracle Arena. Despite losing their last time at Oracle, they have still won eight of their last 10 home games. The leading scoring team in the NBA (118.6 ppg), the Warriors have been held to fewer than 110 points at home just five times all season. Why is 110 so significant, considering it’s significantly lower than the team’s average? Glad you asked. (HEADING INTO SATURDAY’S GAME) The Warriors have scored at least 110 points in 48 games this season, and their record in such games: 42-6. That .875 winning percentage is nothing to scoff at, although it is short of the .890 mark set by the 73-win Dubs of 2015-16. With the amount of offensive firepower the Warriors have, lighting up the scoreboard is nothing new. And when they do, that usually translates to victories.