Dubs Win Close Game in Primetime

The Dubs take a down-to-the-wire game against the 76ers, winning 120-117 in Philadelphia.



powered by

TEAM LEADERS GSW PHI Points Points Durant - 34 Simmons - 25 Curry - 28 Scott - 22 Cousins - 25 Butler - 21



Rebounds Rebounds Green - 9 Simmons - 15 Cousins - 8 Butler / Harris - 9 Durant - 5 Scott - 4



Assists Assists Green - 10 Simmons - 11 Durant - 5 McConnell - 4 Iguodala - 4 Harris / Simmons - 3

It was a see-saw game between the Warriors and the 76ers, but the Dubs made enough plays down the stretch to pull out a 120-117 win on Saturday night in Philadelphia. The teams stayed with striking distance of each other most of the game, which featured 21 lead changes and 11 ties. Kevin Durant led the way with 34 points, Stephen Curry came through with 28 and DeMarcus Cousins had 25 points in the finale of a four-game road trip.

The Warriors were without Klay Thompson (right knee soreness) and Kevon Looney (pelvic soreness) in this one, and also lost Alfonzo McKinnie midway through the game (hip bruise). Though the 76ers were also without All-Star Joel Embiid, the Warriors were looking at tough matchup against a Philadelphia squad determined to hold their spot in the top three of the Eastern Conference.

Curry started out hot in the first quarter, hitting three of his first four shots from beyond the arc. His effort was needed though as Philadelphia would send the Warriors down by as much as eight in the first frame.

The Dubs found it hard to fend off the interior assault of Ben Simmons (18 points, 7-8 FGs in first half), and Tobias Harris, acquired at the trade deadline, had 16 points of his own. Their efforts helped Philadelphia create some distance late in the second quarter to take a 67-55 lead into the half.

The Warriors would come out firing at the start of the second half though; the team went on 18-4 run to get back in the game. Damion Lee contributed in a big way, making three of his four treys on the night in the third quarter; he finished the night with 12 points.

The game stayed close through much of the fourth quarter, and the Warriors defense stepped up when it mattered most, holding Philadelphia to six points over the final 3:21. The result was a well-earned win for the Dubs, which ended a 2-2 road trip on the East Coast. Up next is a return home to host the Celtics on Tuesday night.

MORE NOTABLE MOMENTS

The Warriors improved to 44-19 (.698) overall and 21-11 (.656) on the road… Golden State holds a mark of 11-4 on the road versus the Eastern Conference (18-7 overall versus the conference)… The Warriors have completed their road schedule versus the Eastern Conference for the 2018-19 regular season.



Golden State has secured a winning road record for a franchise-best sixth consecutive season… Prior to the current streak, the franchise had seven total seasons with a winning road record in its 67 year history (Elias Sports Bureau).



The Warriors have won six-straight road games versus the Sixers… The last time Golden State lost in a game played in Philadelphia was March 2, 2013 (97-104)… The Warriors have won 11 of their last 12 matchups with the Sixers overall… The teams split their 2018-19 season series 1-1, with each team winning on the road (Philadelphia won 113-104 on January 31 at Golden State).



Dating back to 2014-15, the Warriors have earned a record of .500-or-better on all their road trips of four-or-more games in length, no other NBA team has accomplished the feat during that span… In the last 40 seasons, only four teams (Celtics, Lakers, Spurs, Thunder) have had a record of .500-or-better over a five-season span in all their road trips of four-plus games (Elias Sports Bureau).



Golden State recorded a season-high tying 14 steals (12-3 this season when posting 10-plus steals).



The Warriors road record versus opponents from the Eastern Conference is 59-16 (.787) since 2014-15.



Golden State trailed by as many as 14 points in tonight’s win, its 13th win of the season after having trailed by 10-or-more points… This marked the Warriors sixth comeback from 10-plus on the road.



Golden State’s record when making 10-plus threes in a game improved to 40-10 this season (14 tonight).



The Warriors record when making 50.0 percent or more of their shots from the field is now 25-1 (shot 50.6 from the field tonight).



Three Warriors players have each scored 20-plus points in five-straight games, the longest such streak since March 8-15, 1995.



Golden State improved to 27-3 this season when scoring 120-plus points (133-6 dating back to the 2014-15 season in such games).



Tonight marked the fourth and final game of Golden State’s road trip with all games versus Eastern Conference opponents… The Warriors’ next game is Tuesday, March 5 versus the Celtics at Oracle Arena.

