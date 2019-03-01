Game Preview: Warriors vs. Sixers - 3/2/19

The Warriors round out the fourth game of the road trip as they take on the continue the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.



RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

PRIMETIME IN PHILADELPHIA

It’s wheels up to Philadelphia as the Warriors get ready to close-out this four-game road trip on some Saturday night hoops with the Sixers. This will be the second and final regular season matchup between the two teams. In their last meeting, the Sixers successfully snapped the Warriors’ 11-game winning streak. Down a splash brother — Klay Thompson missed the contest due to illness — and struggling from beyond the arc, the squad just couldn’t get it done. Coming off consecutive losses in their ninth back-to-back set of the season, the Dubs will look for redemption, and the good momentum that comes with finishing a road stretch on a winning note. Tune-in at 5:30 p.m. (Pacific) to watch all the action on ABC, or listen to The Call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors mobile app and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

It wasn’t their hottest night, as the Dubs dropped Thursday’s contest to the Magic 103-96 on Thursday in Orlando. Despite the loss, the Warriors put up a solid effort, as DeMarcus Cousins finished with 21 points and a team-high 11 rebounds, marking his fifth-straight double-double and hitting the 6,000 career rebound mark » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW PHI 43-19 40-22 1st in West 4th in East PTS: 118.6 (1st) PTS: 115.5 (5th) REB: 46.3 (8th) REB: 46.9 (5th) AST: 29.2 (1st) AST: 27.4 (3rd)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, DeMarcus Cousins, Draymond Green and Alfonzo McKinnie

PHI: Ben Simmons, J.J. Redick, Tobias Harris, Jimmy Butler and Jonah Bolden INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Klay Thompson (right knee soreness) and Kevon Looney (right pelvic soreness) are questionable. Damian Jones (left pectoral surgery) is out. Team Notes

PHI: Joel Embiid (left knee soreness) is TBD. Furkan Korkmaz (torn meniscus, right knee), Shake Milton (right hand surgery) and Boban Marjanovic (bone bruise, mild sprain, right knee) are out. Team Notes

WHOLE SQUAD SUITED

The last time the two teams met at Oracle, the Sixers outscored the Dubs 113-104; but it was still an important night for Dub Nation as DeMarcus Cousins made his first home debut on Warriors Ground. Playing a little over 25 minutes, Cousins tallied seven points, six assists, and six rebounds. Kevin Durant posted 25 points and Stephen Curry who put up 41 points, shooting ten treys and serving six assists. After a day off following a back-to-back set, the Sixers will want to bring their A-game on both sides of the court for Saturday’s matchup.

TEAM LEADERS GSW PHI PTS: Curry (28.4) PTS: Embiid (27.3) REB: Cousins (8.1) REB: Embiid (13.5) AST: Green (7.1) AST: Simmons (7.8)

PHILADELPHIA SCOUTING REPORT

On a two-game winning streak, the Philadelphia 76ers (40-22) hold the fourth spot in the East, and are considered one of the leading contenders for a long postseason run in their conference. In their last meeting the Warriors, Sixers guard Ben Simmons recorded 26 points and six assists. Two-time All Star and center, Joel Embiid also tallied 26 points alongside an incredible 20 rebounds; with the big man averaging a career high of 27.3 ppg and 13.5 assists this season. However, due to tendinitis in his left knee, Embiid may not be taking the floor for Saturday’s meeting against the Dubs. Nonetheless, Philadelphia has proven they’re still able to hold their own, leaning into their bench and winning three of their last four contests without Embiid. With the Sixers unconventional yet resilient lineup, matched against the defending champions, Saturday’s showdown is sure to be an exciting one.