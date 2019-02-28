D-Wade Stuns Warriors with Game-Winner

The Warriors overcame a 24-point deficit but Dwyane Wade made an off-balanced 3-pointer off the backboard to hand the Dubs a stunning 126-125 defeat.



Well, that’s one heck of a way to say goodbye. Barring a Warriors-Heat matchup in the 2019 NBA Finals, Wednesday marked the last time Dwyane Wade will play against the Warriors, and boy did he leave the Dubs a parting gift.

After a Kevin Durant free throw put the Dubs up by two with 13.9 seconds left, Wade dribbled the ball up the court. After initially trying to drive to the basket, he kicked it out to Dion Waiters on the perimeter. Waiters looked for his shot but didn’t have an opening, and passed back out to Wade. The future Hall of Famer’s initial game-winning attempt was blocked twice, once by Durant and again by Jordan Bell. But Wade recovered the ball and let it fly off of one foot, banking in a game-winner that doubled as a gut punch for all of Dub Nation.

“I knew it was going in as soon as it left his hands,” Head Coach Steve Kerr said after the game. “That thing is like the perfect distance long to bank in … I guess it’s fitting.”

TEAM LEADERS GSW MIA Points Points Thompson - 36 Dragic - 27 Durant - 29 Wade - 25 Curry - 24 Richardson - 21



Rebounds Rebounds 3 Tied - 6 Adebayo - 10 Durant - 5 Wade - 7 Iguodala - 4 Winslow - 6



Assists Assists Durant - 5 Winslow / Richardson - 5 Curry - 4 Adebayo - 4 4 Tied - 2 Wade - 3 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

The most unlikeliest of defeats spoiled what would have been the Dubs’ largest comeback victory of the season. After the Warriors overcame a 19-point deficit to win a thriller over Miami on February 10 at Oracle Arena, the Dubs once again found themselves in a early hole on Thursday. This time, they trailed by as many as 24 points before mounting their comeback.

Klay Thompson had everything to do with the Warriors making their comeback in the first place. With the rest of the squad struggling in the early going, the Splash Brother had it going. He shot 9-of-12 in the first half and was part of a 10-2 run to close the second quarter with the Dubs trailing only by 15.

Thompson would finish the game with a game-high 36 points, his 10th game of the season with at least 30 points. He had a key four-point play in the fourth quarter, one of three for the Dubs in the game, and the first of two in the last four minutes of the game. And his seventh and final 3-pointer gave the Dubs their first lead since the opening minutes of the first quarter.

The Dubs got another four-point play from Durant, which at the time was the biggest shot of the game. With a little over a minute left in the game, Durant dribbled into a three that drew some contact from the defender. He’s sink the free throw, which gave the Dubs a four-point lead, their biggest advantage of the game.

That lead, however, wouldn’t last. While Wade’s shot will be remembered, and deservedly so, the Dubs will likely regret the way they played over the first half. Sparked by Goran Dragic’s hot shooting off the bench and a Heat parade to the free throw line in the first half, Miami ran all over the Dubs. And the Warriors couldn’t keep pace, shooting only 5-for-21 from distance over the first half.

But the Warriors got back into the game in the third quarter. Stephen Curry connected on the Dubs’ first four-point play game of the third quarter as part of his 24-point effort, and the Dubs wound up outscoring Miami 33-26 in both the third and fourth quarters.

“I was really proud of the way our guys played and fought back and gave ourselves every opportunity to win,” Kerr said. “Dwyane just hit an unbelievable shot.” .

Now 1-1 to start the trip, the Dubs will be back in action on Thursday as they visit the Magic on the back end of a back-to-back.

More notes from the thriller in Miami:

The Warriors fell to 43-18 (.705) overall and 20-10 (.667) on the road… Golden State holds a mark of 10-3 on the road versus the Eastern Conference (17-6 overall versus the conference).



Golden State split its season series with Miami 1-1… Both games were decided by two points-or-less… Tonight marked the Warriors first loss to a Southeastern Division team this season (now 7-1).



Tonight’s matchups at Miami marked the first game of Golden State’s ninth back-to-back set of the season with the team now holding a record of 5-4 in the first game of back-to-back sets.



Klay Thompson (36), Kevin Durant (29) and Stephen Curry (24) each scored 20-plus points in the same game for the 16th time this season (12-4 record in those games)… The trio combined for 89 points and have a record of 20-2 after tonight’s loss in games they combine for 80-plus points (126-7 all-time).



Thompson, Durant and Curry all recorded four-point plays in tonight’s game, according to Elias Sports Bureau, this marks the first time a Warriors trio have each recorded a four-point play in the same game dating back to 2014-15.



Golden State lost just its second game of the season when committing 10-or-fewer turnovers (11-2 record when that occurs).



The Warriors are 12-16 this season in games they have trailed by 10-or-more points during the game (24-point deficit tonight).



The Warriors have scored 100-or-more points in 32 consecutive games, the longest such streak since 36-straight games of 100-plus points in 2016-17.



Tonight marked the second game of Golden State’s four-game road trip with all games versus Eastern Conference opponents (February 28 at Orlando and March 2 at Philadelphia).



Klay Thompson posted a game-high 36 points (14-23 FG, 7-15 3FG), his 10th outing of 30-or-more points this season… Thompson recorded his second four-point play of the season (fourth career).



Kevin Durant scored 29 points, adding five rebounds, a team-high five assists and two blocks… He tallied his second four-point play of the season (15th career).



Stephen Curry contributed 24 points, a team-high tying six rebounds and four assists… He recorded his seventh four-point play of the season (29th of his career)… On this date in 2013, Curry scored a career-high 54 points on a then franchise-best 11 made threes at Madison Square Garden versus the Knicks.



Jordan Bell tallied 10 points (his third game of the season scoring in double digits)… He posted career highs in free throws made (six) and free throws attempted (10), adding six rebounds and two assists.



Kevon Looney made his 24th appearance in the starting five, grabbing a team-high tying six rebounds in 13 minutes. Dwyane Wade hit the game winning basket as time expired, finishing with 25 points (10-16 FG, 5-7 3FG)… Wade owns career averages of 24.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 25 games played versus the Warriors.