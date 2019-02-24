Game Preview: Warriors vs. Hornets - 2/25/19

The Warriors head to Charlotte to take on the Hornets on Monday.



powered by

BACK TO CHARLOTTE

Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson were just in Charlotte for NBA All-Star Weekend, and now they’ll be headed back there, as the Dubs open a four-game road trip on Monday against the Hornets. This will be the first of two matchups between the two teams this season, and this one will feature three of the top 12 scorers in the league. Last season, the Warriors and Hornets split the series 1-1, with the Dubs picking up their win in Charlotte and the Hornets taking theirs on Warriors Ground.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors were unable to overcome the Houston Rockets on Saturday night, resulting in a 118-112 defeat. Although the Dubs didn’t get the W, Kevin Durant tallied a team-high of 29 points, followed by Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson who recorded 25 and 20 respectively. » Full Game Recap