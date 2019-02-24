Dubs Downed By Rockets

The Warriors dropped Saturday's matchup with the Houston Rockets, 118-112



TEAM LEADERS GSW HOU Points Points Durant - 29 Gordon - 25 Curry - 25 Paul - 23 Thompson - 20 Faried - 20



Rebounds Rebounds Cousins - 14 Capela - 15 Curry - 9 Faried / Tucker - 10 Durant / Thompson / Green - 4 Paul - 5



Assists Assists Curry - 7 Paul - 17 Thompson - 6 Gordon - 4 Iguodala - 4 Faried / Rivers - 2 More Stats | Game Photos

It was a rough start for the Warriors on Saturday night. Down 15-0 in the opening minutes of the game, the Dubs wouldn’t score until the 7:45 mark in the first quarter; but it came on a splash from Klay Thompson. Despite a second-half comeback, they weren’t able to keep it up and dropped the contest to the Houston Rockets 118-112. Kevin Durant notched a team-high 29 points to go with four rebounds and three assists. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson added 25 and 20 points respectively.

The Dubs struggled early on both sides of the floor. Their shots weren’t falling, and they couldn’t seem hold Houston down on the defensive end. Shooting just 30-percent from the field, frustrations began to mount and the Rockets capitalized on a chance to widen the point spread. By the second quarter though, the Dubs started to feel it. Durant and Curry started making shots, and the team settled into a groove. While they wouldn’t go into the locker room with the lead at halftime, they managed to cut a 20-point deficit to just seven. Curry even began to get a little flashy with his play, tossing a pass to Andre Iguodala for an underhand floater at the buzzer.

The squad came out strong in the third quarter. DeMarcus Cousins knocked down a three, the good vibes started to flow, and then Curry ran in for a layup to give the Warriors their first lead of the night. That lead wouldn’t last long, but both teams kept it close as they continued to trade buckets throughout the quarter. Houston capitalized on a lapse in energy from the Warriors and finished the third quarter up by six points.

Unfortunately for the Dubs, the fourth quarter wouldn’t change their luck. The Rockets continued to push, and the Warriors just couldn’t get enough shots falling to keep up. Draymond Green also exited the game early with a left ankle sprain. They kept fighting, staying close on Houston’s heels down to the final seconds. Curry and Thompson knocked down some deep shots that had the crowd roaring. Though it looked like the Dubs were going to come out on top, they fell just short.

It’s wheels up to Charlotte as the Dubs get ready to take on the Hornets for the first time this season. For Curry, Thompson and Durant this will be the second trip they’ve made in recent weeks, following a long weekend spent participating in the 2019 NBA All-Star festivities. Tune-in Monday, February 25 at 4:00 p.m. (Pacific) on NBC Sports Bay Area.