Game Preview: Warriors vs. Trail Blazers - 2/14/19

The Warriors make their way to Portland on Wednesday to take on the Trail Blazers for their final regular season matchup.



powered by

HITTING THE TRAIL VS THE BLAZERS

The Dubs hit the road for one last game before the All-Star break to visit the Portland Trail Blazers. Golden State leads the four-game season series 2-1 going into their final regular season game. It’s been mixed results against Portland this year; the Warriors have won games in both the Bay Area and Portland by double-digits, but also lost one overtime game on Warriors Ground. The squad looks to enter the break on a high note with their fifth win in a row before getting a week to recoup.

LAST TIME OUT

Warriors held off the Utah Jazz in a 115-108 win. All three Dubs All-Stars scored 20-plus points: 28 for Durant, 24 for Curry, and 22 for Thompson. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW POR 41-15 33-23 1st in West 4th in West PTS: 119.0 (1st) PTS: 113.0 (11th) REB: 46.4 (8th) REB: 47.6 (3rd) AST: 29.5 (1st) AST: 22.8 (24th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins

POR: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Al-Farouq Aminu and Maurice Harkless INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Damian Jones (left pectoral surgery), Shaun Livingston (rest), and DeMarcus Cousins (rest) are out. Team Notes

POR: None. Team Notes

MOVING ON UP

Klay Thompson hit three 3-pointers in Tuesday night's win over the Utah Jazz. That gave him enough in his career (1,721 3-pointers) to surpass Dale Ellis (1,719) for 18th place on the NBA's all-time 3-pointers made list.

TEAM LEADERS GSW POR PTS: Curry (28.5) PTS: Lillard (26.3) REB: Green (7.6) REB: Nurkic (10.2) AST: Green (7.3) AST: Lillard (6.3)

PORTLAND SCOUTING REPORT

Portland is 6-4 in their last 10 games. However, the Trail Balzers still remain one of the top teams in the Western Conference; their overall 33-23 record has them currently sitting in fourth. The dynamic duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum are always a three-ball threat, and Jusuf Nurkic continues to shine at the pivot point. Expect a fast-paced, exciting game from Portland.