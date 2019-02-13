Game Preview: Warriors vs. Trail Blazers - 2/14/19

Posted: Feb 12, 2019
HITTING THE TRAIL VS THE BLAZERS
The Dubs hit the road for one last game before the All-Star break to visit the Portland Trail Blazers. Golden State leads the four-game season series 2-1 going into their final regular season game. It’s been mixed results against Portland this year; the Warriors have won games in both the Bay Area and Portland by double-digits, but also lost one overtime game on Warriors Ground. The squad looks to enter the break on a high note with their fifth win in a row before getting a week to recoup.

LAST TIME OUT
Warriors held off the Utah Jazz in a 115-108 win. All three Dubs All-Stars scored 20-plus points: 28 for Durant, 24 for Curry, and 22 for Thompson. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

GSW POR
41-15 33-23
1st in West 4th in West
PTS: 119.0 (1st) PTS: 113.0 (11th)
REB: 46.4 (8th) REB: 47.6 (3rd)
AST: 29.5 (1st) AST: 22.8 (24th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS
GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins
POR: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Al-Farouq Aminu and Maurice Harkless

INJURY & ROSTER NOTES
GSW: Damian Jones (left pectoral surgery), Shaun Livingston (rest), and DeMarcus Cousins (rest) are out. Team Notes
POR: None. Team Notes

MOVING ON UP
Klay Thompson hit three 3-pointers in Tuesday night's win over the Utah Jazz. That gave him enough in his career (1,721 3-pointers) to surpass Dale Ellis (1,719) for 18th place on the NBA's all-time 3-pointers made list.

TEAM LEADERS

GSW POR
PTS: Curry (28.5) PTS: Lillard (26.3)
REB: Green (7.6) REB: Nurkic (10.2)
AST: Green (7.3) AST: Lillard (6.3)

PORTLAND SCOUTING REPORT
Portland is 6-4 in their last 10 games. However, the Trail Balzers still remain one of the top teams in the Western Conference; their overall 33-23 record has them currently sitting in fourth. The dynamic duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum are always a three-ball threat, and Jusuf Nurkic continues to shine at the pivot point. Expect a fast-paced, exciting game from Portland.

