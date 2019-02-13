Dubs Fend-off Jazz

Dubs use 17-2 fourth quarter run to beat Utah



powered by

The Warriors celebrated their final home game before the All-Star break in style. The party started with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson receiving their All-Star jerseys from Golden State's General Manager Bob Myers. The Dubs fended-off a resilient Utah team, eventually pulling out a 115-108 victory over the Jazz.

After Utah’s first bucket, Golden State took the lead and continued to control the first half. It took almost nine minutes before the Warriors were able to hit a three, but they made their own impersonations of the Baron Davis bobblehead with dunks and slick finishes at the rim to compensate for cold shooting hands. The first jam came on a Curry-to-Green bounce pass that lit up Oracle Arena.

Not a bad way to start the night



@NBCSAuthentic & @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/Y9w3CSiRXn — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 13, 2019

TEAM LEADERS GSW UTA Points Points Durant - 28 Mitchell - 25 Curry - 24 Rubio - 16 Thompson - 22 Favors / Gobert / O'Neale - 13



Rebounds Rebounds Cousins - 10 Gobert - 16 Green - 7 Mitchell / Favors - 7 Curry / Iguodala - 5 Ingles - 5



Assists Assists Durant - 7 Rubio - 6 Green - 6 Ingles - 4 Cousins - 5 Gobert / Korver - 3 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

Thompson left the game early with a sprained finger, bringing Iguodala into the rotation. He stepped-up for the injured Thompson, breaking Golden State’s 0-6 cold streak from the arc and hit a left-side three. He would finish a perfect three-of-three on his 3-point attempts en route to a 13-point game.

The Jazz mounted a comeback and came to within one point of the Warriors with 3:14 left in the first half, but a three-point flurry by Curry, Durant, and Iguodala would give the Dubs extra breathing room. At the end of the second quarter, the Warriors led 47-44.

The Dubs continued their assault on the rim as the second half started. Ball movement and spacing continued to open up lanes for the team.

Utah would stay in the game though. Their grit and determination eventually granted the Jazz a 5-point lead with just under three minutes left in the third. It was a team effort on their end as four players were in double-digit scoring by the end of that quarter.

Down 84-81 at the start of the fourth, Golden State would loose even more ground to Utah, eventually going down by seven points. The Warriors did not take long to find their groove though; after going 8-for-31 through three quarters from deep, the Dubs went 5-for-10 from beyond the arc, fueling a 17-2 run. During the fourth, Thompson hit two 3-pointers (1,721 career 3-pointers) and surpassed Dale Ellis (1,719) for 18th place on the NBA's all-time 3-pointers made list.

With that #SPLASH, @KlayThompson (1,720 career threes) has passed Dale Ellis (1,719) for 18th place on the NBA's all-time three-point list pic.twitter.com/7rFgY5GCiT — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 13, 2019

Golden State's three All-Stars all finished with big outings. Durant led the squad with 28 points on 11-for-19 shooting. The Splash Brothers had similar stat lines as Curry and Thompson has 24 and 22 points, respectively, to go along with two blocks each.

Golden State now hits the road for one more game against the Portland Trail Blazers before All-Star Weekend. Catch that game Wednesday at 7:30 P.M. on ESPN.

More notable moments from Thursday's matchup:

Golden State improved to 41-15 (.732) overall and 22-7 (.759) at home this season… The Warriors have won 16 of their last 17 games. Golden State owns the best record in the Western Conference.

Tonight concluded the Warriors 2018-19 season series versus the Jazz, with Golden State holding a 2-1 advantage. Golden State has won their season series versus Utah in four of the last five seasons (last season: 1-3).

The Warriors remain undefeated this season when committing 10-or-fewer turnovers (11-0). They committed a season-low tying seven turnovers (previous: twice – last, December 23 versus the Los Angeles Clippers).

Golden State held Utah to a first quarter opponent season low 14 points (previous: three times, last – 17 on January 11 versus Chicago).

Golden State improved to 9-0 when featuring the starting lineup of Stephen Curry, DeMarcus Cousins, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

The Warriors made 13 shots from three and are 37-7 this season when making 10-plus shots from three-point range

Curry (24), Durant (28) and Thompson (22) each scored 20-plus points in the same game for the 14th time this season and Golden State is 12-2 in those games. When the trio combine for 70-plus points (74 tonight) the Warriors are 25-4 this season.

Tonight marked the seventh time this season Golden State has trailed entering the fourth quarter and went on to win (trailed 84-81).

Golden State has scored 100-plus points in 27 consecutive games, its longest such streak since 36-straight games of 100-or-more points from December 11, 2016 to February 28, 2017.

With tonight’s sellout crowd at Oracle Arena (19,596), the Warriors have extended their streak of consecutive sellouts to 320, the franchise’s all-time best mark.