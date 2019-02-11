Game Preview: Warriors vs. Jazz - 2/12/19

The Warriors meet the Utah Jazz for the third and final regular season matchup between the two teams.



ON A ROLL

The Warriors will meet the Utah Jazz for the third and final regular season matchup between the two teams at Oracle Arena on Tuesday night. The teams split this season’s first two matchups, with both being close matchups in Salt Lake City. The Dubs beat the Jazz on Jonas Jerebko’s game-winning tip-in back in October, but the Jazz got one back with a five-point victory over the Dubs in December. Both teams come into Tuesday’s matchup with some momentum, as the Dubs have won 15 of their last 16 games and the Jazz have won 12 of their last 15 games after starting off the season slow.

Tuesday’s matchup will be the last Warriors home game before the All-Star break, and the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Baron Davis bobblehead that commemorates the former Warrior’s epic dunk against the Jazz in the 2007 NBA Playoffs. Additionally, all fans attending the game are encouraged to donate a book to The Obama Foundation’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance. For a list of suggested books, visit warriors.com/bookdrive.

LAST TIME OUT

Kevin Durant scored 11 of his 39 points in the last 4:05 and DeMarcus Cousins made a pair of game-winning free throws as the Dubs edged the Heat 120-118 on Sunday evening. » Full Game Recap