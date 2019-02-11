KD Delivers in Dubs' Win Over Heat

KD came up huge in the fourth quarter of a close battle with the Heat



Closers are going to close.

Kevin Durant took over when it mattered most and the Dubs squeaked by the Heat with a 120-118 on Sunday evening at Oracle Arena.

Durant scored 11 straight Warriors points over the last four-plus minutes of the game, and DeMarcus Cousins made a pair of free throws for the game-winning points in a wild back-and-forth affair at Oracle Arena.

Durant’s heroics were much needed on a night that the Warriors started slow and repeatedly let the Heat back in it when it seemed that the Dubs were on the verge of taking control, and his 3-pointer with less than a minute left tied the game at 118-118. /p>

“I just thought Kevin carried us for much of that game,” Head Coach Steve Kerr said. “He was tremendous.”/p>

Durant finished with a game-high 39 points, Klay Thompson tallied 29 points and Stephen Curry added 25 as the Splash Brothers combined for 11 made 3-pointers. Draymond Green tallied 14 assists to go along with seven rebounds, and Cousins finished his seven-point night with the biggest free throws of his Warriors career.

5.4 seconds were left on the clock following Cousins' free throws, but the Dubs got the defensive stop they were looking for and time expired on the Dubs' 15th win in the last 16 games.

The game coincided with Dwyane Wade’s Oracle Arena finale, at least for the regular season. The team played a tribute video for the Miami guard during the first quarter, and fans at Oracle Arena responded with a standing ovation for the 15-year pro. And as he has done at every road arena during his farewell tour, Wade exchanged jerseys with an opponent after the final buzzer, this time posing alongside Curry.

“I have enjoyed watching him play over the years,” Kerr said before the game. “A brilliant player and amazing to watch. He made a huge impact on the NBA, and I’m happy that we are honoring him and his career tonight. I think it’s appropriate. He’s one of the stars of this league who has really, I think, given the fans a lot of thrills over the years. So, it is very appropriate.”

Once the game began, it was all Miami early. The Heat jumped out to a 19-point lead in the first quarter – this after the Dubs overcame a 17-point deficit in the first quarter in Phoenix on Friday night. But like they did in the desert, the Dubs got some bounce back before the opening period would end. The Dubs scored six straight to make it a 10-point game going into the start of the second period, and a thrilling matchup ensued.

Thompson and Curry took turns getting hot in the second quarter, but that was just the warm-up act for Durant, who turned in quite the efficient performance after a slower start to the game. Durant went 12-for-15 over the final three quarters, including a 6-for-7 performance in the third period before his dynamite stretch to close it out.

With the win, the Warriors move to 40-15 on the season, just one game behind Milwaukee for the best record in the NBA. With just two games left until the All-Star break, the Dubs will be back home on Tuesday to host the Jazz, and the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Baron Davis bobblehead that commemorates his epic slam in the 2007 NBA Playoffs. Additionally, all fans attending the game are encouraged to donate a book to The Obama Foundation’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance. For a list of suggested books, visit warriors.com/bookdrive.

More notes from the win on Warriors Ground:

Golden State improved to 40-15 (.727) overall and 21-7 (.750) at home this season… The Warriors have won 15 of their last 16 games… Golden State owns the best record in the Western Conference and is the first team to reach 40 wins in its conference.



The Warriors have won their last three matchups with the Heat overall and their last five games at Oracle Arena… Golden State is now 16-5 versus the Eastern Conference overall and 7-3 versus the conference at home this season.



Golden State improved to 8-0 when featuring the starting lineup of Stephen Curry, DeMarcus Cousins, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.



Golden State trailed by as many as 19 points in the first quarter and went on to win, marking its largest comeback win of the season and the first time dating back to the 2014-15 season the Warriors have overcome a deficit of 15 points-or-more and gone on to win in back-to-back games (17-point deficit Friday night at Phoenix)… This is the fifth time the Warriors have overcome a deficit of at least 15 points this season (11th double-digit comeback win this season).



The Warriors held the Heat to opponent season lows in both free throws made (four; previous: eight on January 28 at Indiana) and attempted (eight; previous: 10 on January 28 at Indiana).



Golden State matched their season-low mark of 36 rebounds (last, November 10 versus Brooklyn).



The Warriors made 13 shots from three and are 36-7 this season when making 10-plus shots from three-point range.



Golden State improved to 23-1 when shooting 50 percent-or-better from the field (53.7 tonight).



The Warriors are 24-2 when scoring 120-or-more point this season… Golden State has scored 100-plus points in 26-straight games, its longest such streak since 36-straight games of 100-or-more points from December 11, 2016 to February 28, 2017.



Curry, Durant and Thompson each scored at least 25 points in the same game for the 12th time as teammates (sixth time this season)… They own a record of 10-2 in those games.



With tonight’s sellout crowd at Oracle Arena (19,596), the Warriors have extended their streak of consecutive sellouts to 319, the franchise’s all-time best mark.



Kevin Durant led all scorers with 39 points (15-22 FG), marking his 18th outing of 30-plus this season.



Draymond Green dished out a season-high tying 14 assists (his 13th double-digit assist game of the season), also leading the team with seven rebounds, adding five points.



Klay Thompson tallied 29 points (11-21 FG, 6-13 3FG), his 20th outing of 20-or-more points this season… In his last four games he is averaging 27.0 points (.621 FG, .600 3FG, .889 FT).



Stephen Curry posted 25 points (9-18 FG, 5-10 3FG), his 36th game scoring 20-plus points this season.



DeMarcus Cousins blocked a season-high three shots, adding seven points in a season-high tying 27 minutes.



Jonas Jerebko led all Warriors reserves with seven points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3FG) in 13 minutes of play.