Dubs Shine Against The Suns

The Warriors got it done in Phoenix with a 117-107 victory over the Suns



TEAM LEADERS GSW PHX Points Points Thompson - 25 Oubre Jr. - 25 Durant - 21 Ayton - 23 Curry - 20 Bridges / Jackson - 19



Rebounds Rebounds Durant - 8 Oubre Jr. / Ayton - 12 Curry - 7 Jackson - 8 Thompson - 6 Bender - 6



Assists Assists Curry - 7 Jackson / Bender - 5 Iguodala - 6 Oubre Jr. / Okobo - 4 Cousins - 4 Bridges - 3 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

The Warriors came out on top tonight, finishing with a 117-107 victory against the Phoenix Suns. While the squad had a slow start, they turned it up the heat in the second half, including a 13-0 run in the fourth quarter. This was the first time all season that all five Dubs starters scored in double figures, with Klay Thompson contributing 25 points and 7 rebounds. While the Suns had more shot attempts, the Dubs kept pushing and pulled out their 11th-straight win on the road.

The bulk of the first quarter wasn’t pretty for Golden State, and Phoenix settled into an offensive rhythm right out the gate. However, after a few mishandled plays, the Dubs found their spark off a three-pointer from Kevin Durant and closed-out the frame on an 11-0 run.

Though they kept the energy up in the second quarter, so did the Suns. The Warriors found themselves in a bit of foul trouble early on, forcing some rotation changes that you wouldn’t normally see happen at that point in the contest, but that didn’t stop DeMarcus Cousins bringing it on both ends of the floor.

Shots started falling and in what seemed like a blink Golden State went from down 17 to a seven-point lead going into halftime.

The third quarter, though a bit of a roller coaster, kept the defending NBA champs on their toes as the Suns continued to push. A few turnovers led to Phoenix buckets, and the Dubs found themselves both down on the scoreboard and about to lose Draymond Green for the rest of the night. Picking up his second technical foul of the matchup, Green was ejected at the end of the third quarter.

The Suns capitalized on a momentum shift following Green’s ejection and started making an offensive run to start the fourth, but it didn’t last long. The Dubs tied it up with seven minutes to play and Stephen Curry caught fire. After that, it was over.

More notable moments from the matchup:

The Warriors improved to 39-15 (.722), the top mark in the Western Conference, and an NBA-best 19-8 on the road (.704) this season.

Golden State earned their 11th consecutive road win, giving them their third-longest road winning streak in franchise history, trailing only a pair of 14-game road win streaks in 2015-16 and 2017-18.

The Dubs won its 18th consecutive game against Phoenix, extending the second-longest active win streak by any team against a single opponent (behind Oklahoma City’s 21-game win streak over Philadelphia)… The Warriors have won their last nine games in Phoenix.

Kevin Durant tallied 21 points to go with eight rebounds in 34 minutes.

Stephen Curry finished with 20 points to go with seven rebounds and seven assists.

DeMarcus Cousins recorded 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in a season-high 27 minutes.

