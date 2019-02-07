Game Preview: Warriors vs. Suns - 2/8/19

DUBS IN THE DESERT

The Warriors make their way to Phoenix on Friday to take on the Phoenix Suns for the third of four regular season matchups. In the teams’ first two meetings this year, the Dubs won by 20 and 23 points, respectively. While the Warriors hold first place in the West, the Suns find themselves at the bottom of the conference, losing their last 12 games. The Dubs have won their last 17 games against Phoenix, and they’ll look to extend that streak on Friday night in the desert.

LAST TIME OUT



The Warriors used a 49-point third quarter to pull away from the Spurs in a 141-102 victory on Wednesday night at Oracle Arena. » Full Game Recap