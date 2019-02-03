Cousins' Slam Fuels Warriors Win Over Lakers

DeMarcus Cousins had his first double-double as a Warrior as the Dubs beat the Lakers in a Saturday primetime matchup at Oracle Arena.



There’s no way to prove the exact effect one play can have on a game, but DeMarcus Cousins’ epic slam certainly appeared to wake the Dubs up in the third quarter of a 115-101 victory over the Lakers on Saturday night at Oracle Arena.

After a nightmarish start to the second half, the Dubs trailed by 10. The Dubs were without a made field goal for nearly five minutes before Cousins brought the house down with a big dunk.

That throwdown was part of a 9-0 run that got the Dubs back in the game, and they’d take the lead for good in the fourth quarter when they outscored the Lakers 27-15.

Klay Thompson led the way for the Dubs with 28 points, Kevin Durant tallied 21 points and 11 assists for his fourth points-assists double-double of the season and Cousins finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the Warrior. As remarkable as his dunk was, his 7-for-7 performance at the free throw line also had a big effect on the Dubs staying in the game when the Lakers were in control.

And with Stephen Curry being held without a made basket until the fourth quarter, Andre Iguodala stepped up big time. He made his first three 3-point attempts of the game, and he capped the Dubs’ 9-0 run in the third quarter with a slam over his good friend and former JaVale McGee, which had to feel pretty good considering he had just presented his former teammate with his 2018 NBA Championship ring about 90 minutes earlier.

Iguodala finished with 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting (3-for-4 3FG), his second highest scoring game of the year – he had 23 points against the Lakers back on Christmas Day.

Thompson started hot for the Dubs, making three quick baskets with some crafty play around the basket before knocking down a three-pointer off a left-handed pass. Thompson, who made his first 10 3-point attempts in a win over the Lakers last month, would make his first three 3-pointers of the game. He went into halftime with 23 points, but wouldn’t take another shot until the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile the Lakers got back in the game behind a balanced scoring attack. All five members of their starting five would score in double figures, led by Brandan Ingram with 20. The Lakers went on a 17-2 run to take a 10-point lead in the third quarter, but Cousins’ dunk would change the momentum.

The Dubs would end the third quarter up by two, and the teams would trade the lead a few more times before the Dubs ultimately took control in the fourth quarter. The 9-0 spurt in the third eventually grew to a 42-16 run for the Warriors, who led by as many as 18 in the fourth quarter.

After an 0-for-8 start to the game, Curry made his mark on the game in the fourth quarter with three straight baskets for the Dubs. He played just six minutes in the fourth but had 12 points in the period.

With the win, the Dubs improve to 37-15 and will have a long layoff before retuning to action on Wednesday to take on the Spurs.

