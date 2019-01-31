Game Preview: Warriors vs Lakers - 2/2/19
The Warriors host Western Conference rival Los Angeles Lakers in their final visit to the Bay Area this season.
WESTERN CONFERENCE RIVAL LAKERS RETURN
After seeing their longest winning streak of the season end on Thursday night, the Dubs will look to start a new one as they take on the division rival Lakers on Saturday evening. The nationally televised primetime showdown will mark the third matchup of the season between the two teams, who each own a road victory in the season series. After the Dubs suffered a disappointing defeat on Christmas Day, they got one back during the team’s recent road trip when Klay Thompson set an NBA record by making his first 10 3-point attempts in a 130-111 win over the Lakers in L.A.
Saturday’s matchup will mark the start of the team’s in-arena celebration of Black History Month, and all fans attending the game will receive a free t-shirt, courtesy of Nike.
LAST TIME OUT
Stephen Curry made 10 3-pointers on a 41-point night and Kevin Durant added 25, but the Dubs struggled in the second half of a 113-104 loss to the 76ers on Thursday night at Oracle Arena. Full Recap
MATCHUP AT A GLANCE
|GSW
|LAL
|36-15
|26-25
|1st in West
|9th in West
|PTS: 119.1 (1st)
|PTS: 112.1 (14th)
|REB: 46.8 (7th)
|REB: 47.3 (5th)
|AST: 29.3 (1st)
|AST: 24.6 (13th)
LAST GAME'S STARTERS
GSW: Stephen Curry, Alfonzo McKinnie, Kevin Durant, Jordan Bell, and Kevon Looney
LAL: Rajon Rondo, LeBron James, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Ivica Zubac
INJURY & ROSTER NOTES
GSW: Damian Jones (left pectoral surgery) is out. Klay Thompson (illness) is TBD. Team Notes
LAL: Lonzo Ball (left ankle sprain) is out. Josh Hart (left knee tendinitis) and Moritz Wagner (knee) are TBD. Team Notes