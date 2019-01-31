Game Preview: Warriors vs Lakers - 2/2/19

The Warriors host Western Conference rival Los Angeles Lakers in their final visit to the Bay Area this season.



Saturday, February 2

5:30 p.m.

WATCH: ABC

WESTERN CONFERENCE RIVAL LAKERS RETURN

After seeing their longest winning streak of the season end on Thursday night, the Dubs will look to start a new one as they take on the division rival Lakers on Saturday evening. The nationally televised primetime showdown will mark the third matchup of the season between the two teams, who each own a road victory in the season series. After the Dubs suffered a disappointing defeat on Christmas Day, they got one back during the team’s recent road trip when Klay Thompson set an NBA record by making his first 10 3-point attempts in a 130-111 win over the Lakers in L.A.

Saturday’s matchup will mark the start of the team’s in-arena celebration of Black History Month, and all fans attending the game will receive a free t-shirt, courtesy of Nike.

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry made 10 3-pointers on a 41-point night and Kevin Durant added 25, but the Dubs struggled in the second half of a 113-104 loss to the 76ers on Thursday night at Oracle Arena. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW LAL 36-15 26-25 1st in West 9th in West PTS: 119.1 (1st) PTS: 112.1 (14th) REB: 46.8 (7th) REB: 47.3 (5th) AST: 29.3 (1st) AST: 24.6 (13th)